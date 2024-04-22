Scorpio Weekly Horoscope April 22 - April 28, 2024

Scorpio Weekly Health Horoscope

It won't be hard to take care of your health this week. But Scorpios will often have problems with their teeth, a viral high temperature, skin reactions, and sore throats. When women travel a two-wheeler, they need to be careful. Try to keep your personal and professional lives in order, while spending more time with friends.

Scorpio Weekly Love Horoscope

This week will be a busy one for your love life. Some long-distance relationships may not work out, even though a lot of Scorpios will be excited and thrilled. When you're in a relationship, it's important to be able to talk to your partner freely. The first phase of the week is good for making plans, and the remaining part of the week is good for going on dates.

Scorpio Weekly Career Horoscope

You can safely share your new thoughts and ideas and be sure that the benefits and drawbacks of each one will be evaluated at official meetings, where fresh queries are going to arise, and their implications will be discussed. Take care of vital jobs at work and be willing to work extra hours if necessary. As the week begins, students who are waiting to be accepted to colleges abroad will need good news.

Scorpio Weekly Business Horoscope

If you want to make smart investment choices this week, the wealth is good. You will get money from investments you made in the past. Some wealthy Scorpios give their money to charity, while older Scorpios may split their money among their children. A legal problem will be fixed. You might also get a gift from your parents this week. Some Scorpios will fix up their homes or even think about putting money into the stock market or other risky businesses.

