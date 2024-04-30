Varshangalkku Shesham box office collections: Pranav Mohanlal starrer collects Rs. 79 crore worldwide
Malayalam Vishu/Eid release Aavesham is posting spectacular numbers at the box office, the other film released on the same day, Varshangalkku Shesham, has also turned out to be a big box office earner. The Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer has grossed Rs. 43.75 crore at the Indian box office, while another Rs. 35 crore (USD 4.20 million) has come from international markets for a global sum of Rs. 79 crore.
Varshangalkku Shesham had opened quite similarly to Aavesham in the start, especially internationally, where it was ahead in some of the territories. However, the latter skyrocketed and went on an extraordinary trajectory grossing around Rs. 130 crore globally to date while Varshangalkku Shesham followed a more typical trend. Nonetheless, Varshangalkku Shesham remains a big hit in its own right.
You know the box office is posting some crazy numbers when a Malayalam film grossing Rs. 80 crore is a second fiddle. Had this film been released three months earlier and achieved the same numbers, it would have dominated headlines, likely entering the top five highest-grossing Malayalam films ever. Today, it may just miss out on the top ten That shows the magnitude of what the Malayalam film industry has witnessed in the last three months.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Varshangalkku Shesham is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|Kerala
|Rs. 36.00 Cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 4.25 Cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 2.00 Cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 1.50 Cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 43.75 Cr.
|Middle East
|USD 2,750,000
|North America
|USD 500,000
|Oceania
|USD 250,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 450,000
|Rest of World
|USD 250,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 4,200,000
(Rs. 35.00 Cr.)
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 78.75 Cr.
