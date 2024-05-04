When it comes to Bollywood fashion, the name Kareena Kapoor Khan is etched in platinum. The iconic fashion queen is known for her ability to make and break trends with just an outfit change, and her fashion sense is always razor-sharp. This is perhaps why the actress is an inspiration to modern fashionistas around the globe. You know she’s iconic to the world when global influencers hop on the Asoka makeup trend to recreate her look from the 2001 film starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Coming back to her recent airport look, the Crew actress served a monochromatic black and white ensemble but with an unexpected luxe twist. So, let’s take a closer look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OOTD.

Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed in a stunning airport ensemble:

The Buckingham Murders actress always knows how to serve fashion goals by merging fashion finesse with comfort in her airport looks, and her stylish OOTD is proof of the same. Her monochromatic look featured a white shirt with a classic crisp collar, puff shoulders, and an oversized fitting that looked fabulous.

The long and stylish shirt’s balloon-like sleeves also featured intricate cut-out detailing at the edges, which elevated the whole look. The full-sleeved shirt also had a button fastening through the front with an alluring V-shaped neckline, making it all the more chic and convenient.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress further paired this shirt with ankle-length and high-waisted black pants with a rather fitted silhouette. These fitted pants were the perfect contrast to the diva’s oversized shirt, balancing out the whole airport-ready ensemble. They also had stylish slits at the edges of both legs which gave the jeans a bootcut-like appeal.

Lastly, Kapoor completed the whole monochromatic airport look with matching white sneakers with a slightly raised platform look. These comfy shoes worked very well with the overall vibe of the ensemble. This summer-ready outfit proved that nothing quite beats the allure of summer whites.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle rocked:

For accessories, Kareena kept her airport look minimalistic with black dark-tinted sunglasses with an oversized frame and Gen-Z-approved small gold hoops that looked great with her ensemble. It subtly elevated the airport look, without stealing the focus.

Kapoor also added a luxe touch to her airport look with a tan-colored small secret tote bag in Mosaico. This timeless bag, worth a whopping price of Rs. 2,89,752, was meticulously made in Italy, from mosaico leather with a touch of Serapian craftsmanship.

Last but not least, Bebo left her dark locks open and styled them into an effortlessly elegant and manageable straight look. She also flaunted her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look with a touch of blush and matte nude lipstick. We’re inspired by her choices for this one.

This effortlessly elegant ensemble totally cemented the diva’s status as a fashion icon to look out for. So, what did you think of Kareena’s airport look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

