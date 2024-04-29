EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Sandeep Kewlani says, 'The audience in theatres determine the fate of a film'

Sandeep Kewlani, an Indian filmmaker who began his career in the Marathi industry before transitioning to become a sought-after writer-director in Hindi films, recently participated in a telephonic interview with Pinkvilla. During the interview, he discussed various topics, including his upcoming film Sky Force, the negativity around Bollywood, the theatrical disappointment of Runway34, the state of the Hindi movie industry, and more.

Sandeep Kewlani Gears Up For Sky Force

Having completed shooting for his upcoming film Sky Force, an aerial-action-drama based on a true, untold story celebrating national heroes, all eyes are now on its theatrical release, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.

Kewlani Opines That Theatre Going Audience Determine A Film's Fate

Sandeep Kewlani put emphasis on his limited activity on social media, and highlighted that the audience at theaters, rather than social media users, determine a film's fate. He noted that despite narratives formed online, a good movie with merit and proper execution succeed at the box office.

Sandeep Kewlani Opens Up On The Theatrical Failure Of Runway 34

On being asked about Runway 34's underperformance despite critical acclaim, Kewlani acknowledged the multifaceted factors influencing a film's success, including timing, public sentiment, marketing, and the impact of trailers and songs. However, he expressed pride in being a part of Runway 34, recognising its major contribution to his film career.

Kewlani Shares His Thoughts On The Current State Of The Hindi Film Industry

When asked about concerns regarding the perceived decline in the current Hindi movie industry, Sandeep confidently asserted that the industry is actually thriving, showing significant growth in box office earnings year on year. He pointed out the standout performance of 2023, which he described as the industry's most vibrant and impressive year yet. Sandeep explained that the slow start in the first half of the year is typical due to factors like students’ exams, IPL, and Ramadan. However, he emphasised that despite the challenges faced in 2024, exacerbated by the general elections, audiences are gradually returning from June to July. There is optimism for the second half of the year, with expectations that 2024 will replicate the successes of its predecessor.

What's Next For Sandeep Kewlani?

Looking ahead, Kewlani is focused on the post-production of his upcoming film Sky Force and is simultaneously developing new scripts while in discussions with two leading stars and production houses. Further details about his upcoming projects are anticipated to emerge after the release of Sky Force.

