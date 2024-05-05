Byeon Woo Seok in Lovely Runner, Han Hyo Joo in Happiness and more; 5 K-drama characters we simp over

K-dramas continue to soar in the entertainment realm, with their characters taking the spotlight. Whether it's a swimmer-turned-idol, a mafia consigliere, or a member of a Special Operations Unit police squad, each character in K-dramas captivates us.

While many are drawn to the romantic plots and intense conflicts, it's the male leads who shine as symbols of positivity. With their charming personalities, captivating looks, and overall aura, these characters have become our favorites, making us adore them even more.

Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner

Based on a beloved web novel, Lovely Runner introduces a captivating time-slip romance. Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan grieving the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byun Woo Seok), finds herself transported back in time with a mission to prevent his tragic fate. Penned by Lee Si Eun, the acclaimed writer behind True Beauty and Top Star U-Back, this drama is going strong and has become a fan favorite.

Byun Woo Seok takes on the role of Ryu Sun Jae, Korea's esteemed celebrity known for his flawless personality. Opposite him, Kim Hye Yoon embodies Im Sol, the loyal admirer determined to alter his destiny. Ryu Sun Jae exudes unmatched elegance as a member of the renowned K-pop group Eclipse in his 30s, captivating audiences with his charm and talent. Meanwhile, as a teenager, he shines as a promising high school swimmer, showcasing his versatility and determination.

Now, Ryu Sun Jae's character is gaining widespread attention for his admirable qualities. His unwavering affection for Im Sol across different timelines, his green-flag nature, his genuine care for her well-being, the way he blushes for Im Sol, and his impeccable appearance from head to toe makes him utterly irresistible. Who wouldn't find themselves swooning over him?

Han Hyo Joo in Happiness

Happiness features Park Hyung Sik as Jung Yi Hyun, a detective, and Han Hyo Joo as Yoon Sae Bom, a tactical agent at the Gyeonggi Police Station. Former classmates find themselves thrust into an apocalyptic scenario where a deadly virus transforms people into zombie-like beings. Together, they battle not only for their survival but also to protect those around them.

Han Hyo Joo shines as Yoon Sae Bom, a strong, gutsy tactical agent in the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit. Trapped within the walls of her new apartment building due to a rampant infectious disease outbreak, Sae Bom emerges as a fresh breed of hero. Fearless, both mentally and physically resilient, she fearlessly defends those in need. Han Hyo Joo's portrayal of this spirited yet brave character is spot-on, captivating viewers who can't help but adore her!

Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki embodies Vincenzo, a character who embraces his villainy with flair. A master manipulator, he effortlessly turns people into pawns in his elaborate schemes. However, when his plans hit roadblocks, he transforms into a vigilante for a crew of tenants led by lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been), taking on a corrupt conglomerate led by the dangerous Jang Joon Woo (Taecyeon).

Portraying a man devoid of emotion and remorse, Song Joong Ki skillfully reveals Vincenzo's wrath through subtle cues like a faint frown and the flick of his trademark lighter before and after a dangerous mission. Crossing paths with him is not advisable. Yet, amidst his dark side, Song Joong Ki offers glimpses of Vincenzo's hidden tenderness, whether in reuniting with his birth mother, finding solace in a warm bunggeoppang, befriending a pigeon, or experiencing the first pangs of love.

With a stellar performance, Song Joong Ki brings Vincenzo Cassano to life in a captivating portrayal that might just make you root for him against your better judgment.

Hwang In Yeop in True Beauty

Every K-drama enthusiast would know that THE standout second lead of 2020 was Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) from True Beauty. This irresistible bad boy catapulted Hwang In Yeop to stardom despite the surprising revelation that he was 29 years old while portraying everyone's high school heartthrob. In this adaptation of the popular Korean webtoon, Seo Jun takes the spot of the second lead in this sweet coming-of-age love story centered around Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young).

As fellow students at the same high school, Seo Jun and Ju Gyeong embark on a charming love-hate dynamic, constantly crossing paths whether they intend to or not. Seo Jun embodies the classic tsundere archetype: tough exterior, yet harboring a warm heart within, while Ju Gyeong epitomizes the popular girl with a genuinely kind soul. Many hearts shattered when Ju Gyeong fell for Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) despite Seo Jun's undeniable charm with motorcycle rides, earrings, and ever-so-slight smiles.

Han So Hee in My Name

Driven by a relentless desire to avenge her father's death, Ji Woo (Han So Hee) confronts two significant challenges: her gender and her tendency to be overly emotional. Guided by Choi Mu Jin (Park Hee Soon), her father's confidant and the leader of a major drug cartel, the timid Ji Woo undergoes a remarkable transformation into the ruthless Oh Hye Jin, an undercover cop embedded within Mu Jin's organization, determined to get close to her father's killer. However, upon joining the narcotics team, she encounters another obstacle: the stern and upright senior detective Pil Do (Ahn Bo Hyun), spearheading the drug investigation and closing in on Mu Jin's cartel.

My Name captivates with its fast-paced and suspenseful plot, each episode concluding with a gripping twist. The drama's eerie blue tones mirror the cold and metallic atmosphere of the story. As Ji Woo navigates her path of self-discovery amidst a world of male-dominated violence, her actions are portrayed with precision.

Han So Hee delivers a stellar performance, portraying both Ji Woo and Oh Hye Jin with depth and conviction, eliciting empathy for both characters. Her strength shines through in the intense action sequences, though her impassive pretense shows the inner turmoil of a wounded and solitary soul, offering glimpses of her sensitive nature, which makes one root for her till the end.

