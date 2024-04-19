LSD 2 Review: Dibakar Banerjee's film is a noble attempt but it will still compel you to pop a saridon

LSD 2 directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starring Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, Bonita Rajpurohit and others, constitutes of three loosely-connected stories of individuals seeking validation in the age of social media.

Plot:

LSD 2 is divided into three segments that are connected conceptually - Love (Like), Sex (Share) and Dhokha (Download).

The first segment follows the story of Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transwoman part of the reality show, Truth Ya Naach. In the reality show, individuals are ranked based on the number of people that they are able to engage, with their life journey.

The second segment follows the life of Kulu (Bonita Rajpurohit), a transgender who works at a metro station and lives paycheck to paycheck. Kullu is assaulted and her employer Lovina (Swastika Mukherjee) takes benefit of the situation and does all that she can, to fuel her selfish agenda.

The third segment focuses on YouTuber Shubhman (Abhinav Singh), whose obsession with subscriber count eventually comes to bite him.

What works for LSD 2:

Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2 is wacky and unfiltered, and gives a very different kind of a movie experience to its viewers, just like how the first part did back when it released.

The film addresses some very bold themes, quite poignantly. The performances by few individuals stand out.

What doesn't work for LSD 2:

In the first segment, LSD 2 tries too hard to be funny and satirical but ends up being neither. The story is far-fetched and difficult to follow. The concept falls flat. The second story focusing on Kulu and Lovina too doesn't engage. The third segment, based on Shubhman the YouTuber consists of many forced and unrequired scenes. All the three segments are extremely exhausting and tiresome to watch and it doesn't take much time before you lose your interest from the film.

Performances in LSD 2:

Paritosh Tiwari as Noor, Bonita Rajpurohit as Kullu and Abhinav Singh as Shubhman do a fine job. They do the best with what they are offered. Swastika Mukherjee impresses. Supporting actors like Anu Malik, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor and Sophie Choudry among others don't add anything substantial to the film.

LSD 2 Final Verdict:

LSD 2 may be a unique attempt but on the face of it, it is just an extremely tiring and exhausting watch that doesn't offer much in the name of stories based in the age of social media and digitalisation. You can watch LSD 2 now in theatres.