LSD 2 Review: Dibakar Banerjee's film is a noble attempt but it will still compel you to pop a saridon

Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: 5 memes ft. Munna Bhai MBBS actor that will make you laugh out loud

Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: 5 memes ft. Munna Bhai MBBS actor that will make you laugh out loud

 Sunny Deol drops new PIC looking dapper in denim, Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel has 'Handsomest' reaction

Sunny Deol drops new PIC looking dapper in denim, Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel has ‘Handsomest’ reaction

 Arshad Warsi celebrates his birthday with paparazzi; WATCH as he engages in fun banter during cake-cutting

Arshad Warsi celebrates his birthday with paparazzi; WATCH as he engages in fun banter during cake-cutting

 Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rebukes troll for saying he buys sneakers with dad's money; 'You're an irrelevant loser'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rebukes troll for saying he buys sneakers with dad's money; 'You're an irrelevant loser'

 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Multi-Year Converse Deal as Creative Director of Converse Basketball, Signature Shoe Out 2025 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Multi-Year Converse Deal as Creative Director of Converse Basketball, Signature Shoe Out 2025 

 Did you know Vidya Balan acted in a film where director wore same pair of shorts for 42 days?

Did you know Vidya Balan acted in a film where director wore same pair of shorts for 42 days?

 Victor Wembanyama Once Declined Drake's Invite to Go on Stage Because His Teammates Couldn't Join; NBA Insider Reveals

Victor Wembanyama Once Declined Drake’s Invite to Go on Stage Because His Teammates Couldn’t Join; NBA Insider Reveals

 Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks:: Preview, Streaming Details, Prediction and More

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks:: Preview, Streaming Details, Prediction and More

 When Salman Khan caught Zareen Khan staring at him during Veer shooting; here's what happened

When Salman Khan caught Zareen Khan staring at him during Veer shooting; here's what happened
Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: 5 memes ft. Munna Bhai MBBS actor that will make you laugh out loud

Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: 5 memes ft. Munna Bhai MBBS actor that will make you laugh out loud

 Sunny Deol drops new PIC looking dapper in denim, Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel has ‘Handsomest’ reaction

Sunny Deol drops new PIC looking dapper in denim, Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel has ‘Handsomest’ reaction

 Arshad Warsi celebrates his birthday with paparazzi; WATCH as he engages in fun banter during cake-cutting

Arshad Warsi celebrates his birthday with paparazzi; WATCH as he engages in fun banter during cake-cutting

 Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rebukes troll for saying he buys sneakers with dad's money; 'You're an irrelevant loser'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rebukes troll for saying he buys sneakers with dad's money; 'You're an irrelevant loser'

 Did you know Vidya Balan acted in a film where director wore same pair of shorts for 42 days?

Did you know Vidya Balan acted in a film where director wore same pair of shorts for 42 days?

 When Salman Khan caught Zareen Khan staring at him during Veer shooting; here's what happened

When Salman Khan caught Zareen Khan staring at him during Veer shooting; here's what happened

 ‘It Was An Honor’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Announces Exit From RHOBH After 3 Seasons

‘It Was An Honor’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Announces Exit From RHOBH After 3 Seasons

 Olivia Munn Reveals What Was 'One of the Hardest Things' About Mastectomy; Find Out Here

Olivia Munn Reveals What Was 'One of the Hardest Things' About Mastectomy; Find Out Here

Has Hugh Grant Settled Privacy Lawsuit Case Against The Sun? Actor Says He Refuses 'To Let This Be Hush Money'

Has Hugh Grant Settled Privacy Lawsuit Case Against The Sun? Actor Says He Refuses 'To Let This Be Hush Money'
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Multi-Year Converse Deal as Creative Director of Converse Basketball, Signature Shoe Out 2025 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Multi-Year Converse Deal as Creative Director of Converse Basketball, Signature Shoe Out 2025 

 Victor Wembanyama Once Declined Drake’s Invite to Go on Stage Because His Teammates Couldn’t Join; NBA Insider Reveals

Victor Wembanyama Once Declined Drake’s Invite to Go on Stage Because His Teammates Couldn’t Join; NBA Insider Reveals

 Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks:: Preview, Streaming Details, Prediction and More

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks:: Preview, Streaming Details, Prediction and More

 Did Tyler Herro Really Throw Punch at Jimmy Butler for Shouting ‘9 for 27’? Debunking the Viral Claim 

Did Tyler Herro Really Throw Punch at Jimmy Butler for Shouting ‘9 for 27’? Debunking the Viral Claim 

 After ‘Terrible’ Play-In Taste, Brandin Podziemski Looks Forward to ‘Getting That Top 6 Seed Every Year’2

After ‘Terrible’ Play-In Taste, Brandin Podziemski Looks Forward to ‘Getting That Top 6 Seed Every Year’2

 ‘He’s Going to Seek Fouls’: Knicks Isaiah Hartenstein Take Jab at Joel Embiid Ahead of NBA Playoffs Game 1

‘He’s Going to Seek Fouls’: Knicks Isaiah Hartenstein Take Jab at Joel Embiid Ahead of NBA Playoffs Game 1

 ‘Give Him Another Chance’: Charles Barkley Shares His ‘Wish’ for Jontay Porter After Lifetime NBA Suspension 

‘Give Him Another Chance’: Charles Barkley Shares His ‘Wish’ for Jontay Porter After Lifetime NBA Suspension 

 Everything To Know About NBA Awards 2023–24: Date, Time, Categories and Where To Watch

Everything To Know About NBA Awards 2023–24: Date, Time, Categories and Where To Watch

 ESPN's Brian Windhorst Suggests Bronny James Should Seek Point Guard Role Elsewhere, Citing USC Positioning Concerns

ESPN's Brian Windhorst Suggests Bronny James Should Seek Point Guard Role Elsewhere, Citing USC Positioning Concerns
BLACKPINK's Jennie's collaborations: From The Weeknd, Matt Champion to Zico, proving her global stardom

BLACKPINK's Jennie's collaborations: From The Weeknd, Matt Champion to Zico, proving her global stardom

 BTS' J-Hope commemorates one year of military enlistment; says 'time flies' in new update

BTS' J-Hope commemorates one year of military enlistment; says 'time flies' in new update

 Who is RIIZE's Anton? Learn about singer Yoon Sang’s son who's a K-pop idol and phenomenal cello player

Who is RIIZE's Anton? Learn about singer Yoon Sang’s son who's a K-pop idol and phenomenal cello player

BTS’ Jin’s single Super Tuna surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify ahead of military discharge

BTS’ Jin’s single Super Tuna surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify ahead of military discharge

 7 coed K-pop groups to check out: KARD, Clazziquai, Triple H, and more

7 coed K-pop groups to check out: KARD, Clazziquai, Triple H, and more

 7 best Kim Bum TV Shows to binge-watch this weekend: Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Boys Over Flowers, and more

7 best Kim Bum TV Shows to binge-watch this weekend: Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Boys Over Flowers, and more

 Kang Tae Ho reunites with Extraordinary Attorney Woo co-star Ha Yoon Kyung in new update; see PICS

Kang Tae Ho reunites with Extraordinary Attorney Woo co-star Ha Yoon Kyung in new update; see PICS

 Kim Soo Hyun to sing OST for Queen of Tears 10 years after lending voice for My Love from the Star

Kim Soo Hyun to sing OST for Queen of Tears 10 years after lending voice for My Love from the Star

 What is Lee Hyori's song 10 Minutes about and why is it going viral?

What is Lee Hyori's song 10 Minutes about and why is it going viral?
Aditi Rao Hydari makes a case for flower power in Rs 34,500 black jute crepe co-ord with floral hand-embroidery

Aditi Rao Hydari makes a case for flower power in Rs 34,500 black jute crepe co-ord with floral hand-embroidery

 Tamannaah Bhatia slays in casual black maxi dress and it’s perfect for morning coffee dates

Tamannaah Bhatia slays in casual black maxi dress and it’s perfect for morning coffee dates

 Top 7 trendy beach outfits for men for this summer 2024; Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and more

Top 7 trendy beach outfits for men for this summer 2024; Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and more

 Alaya F gives denim a bold twist with skirt and bralette top, prompting us to do a double-take

Alaya F gives denim a bold twist with skirt and bralette top, prompting us to do a double-take

 Mouni Roy looks flaming hot in red corset dress paired with chic Dior bag and killer Dolce & Gabbana boots

Mouni Roy looks flaming hot in red corset dress paired with chic Dior bag and killer Dolce & Gabbana boots

 Janhvi Kapoor vs Mouni Roy Fashion Face-Off: Who wore the black shimmery bodycon gown better?

Janhvi Kapoor vs Mouni Roy Fashion Face-Off: Who wore the black shimmery bodycon gown better?

 Ananya Panday gives her basic airport look a luxe touch with Bottega Venetta bag worth Rs.8,14,706

Ananya Panday gives her basic airport look a luxe touch with Bottega Venetta bag worth Rs.8,14,706

 Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra stuns in white organza kurta set that is perfect for temple visits in summer

Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra stuns in white organza kurta set that is perfect for temple visits in summer

 Mrunal Thakur embraces the power of pink with pretty corset but her overall outfit is missing something

Mrunal Thakur embraces the power of pink with pretty corset but her overall outfit is missing something
movie poster

LSD 2 Movie Review

Hindi

Comedy
Crime
Drama

16 Jan 2024

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

LSD 2 Review: Dibakar Banerjee's film is a noble attempt but it will still compel you to pop a saridon

LSD 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starring Bonita Rajpurohit, Paritosh Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Swastika Mukherjee and others, plays at a theatre near you. Read our review here.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Apr 19, 2024   |  04:07 AM IST  |  492
Mouni Roy, Paritosh Tiwari

LSD 2 tries to explore the ugly side of social media with the help of 3 interlinking stories (Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures)

Key Highlight

  • LSD 2 tries to explore the ugly side of social media with the help of 3 interlinking stories
  • LSD 2 is an exhausting watch that only keeps getting outrageous with every scene
  • LSD 2 plays at a theatre near you, now

Name: LSD 2

Director: dibakar banerjee

Rating: 1.5

LSD 2 directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starring Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, Bonita Rajpurohit and others, constitutes of three loosely-connected stories of individuals seeking validation in the age of social media.

Plot:

LSD 2 is divided into three segments that are connected conceptually - Love (Like), Sex (Share) and Dhokha (Download).  
The first segment follows the story of Noor (Paritosh Tiwari), a transwoman part of the reality show, Truth Ya Naach. In the reality show, individuals are ranked based on the number of people that they are able to engage, with their life journey.
The second segment follows the life of Kulu (Bonita Rajpurohit), a transgender who works at a metro station and lives paycheck to paycheck. Kullu is assaulted and her employer Lovina (Swastika Mukherjee) takes benefit of the situation and does all that she can, to fuel her selfish agenda.
The third segment focuses on YouTuber Shubhman (Abhinav Singh), whose obsession with subscriber count eventually comes to bite him.

What works for LSD 2:

Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2 is wacky and unfiltered, and gives a very different kind of a movie experience to its viewers, just like how the first part did back when it released. 
The film addresses some very bold themes, quite poignantly. The performances by few individuals stand out.

What doesn't work for LSD 2:

In the first segment, LSD 2 tries too hard to be funny and satirical but ends up being neither. The story is far-fetched and difficult to follow. The concept falls flat. The second story focusing on Kulu and Lovina too doesn't engage. The third segment, based on Shubhman the YouTuber consists of many forced and unrequired scenes. All the three segments are extremely exhausting and tiresome to watch and it doesn't take much time before you lose your interest from the film.

Watch the LSD 2 Trailer

Performances in LSD 2:

Paritosh Tiwari as Noor, Bonita Rajpurohit as Kullu and Abhinav Singh as Shubhman do a fine job. They do the best with what they are offered. Swastika Mukherjee impresses. Supporting actors like Anu Malik, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor and Sophie Choudry among others don't add anything substantial to the film.

LSD 2 Final Verdict:

LSD 2 may be a unique attempt but on the face of it, it is just an extremely tiring and exhausting watch that doesn't offer much in the name of stories based in the age of social media and digitalisation. You can watch LSD 2 now in theatres.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

