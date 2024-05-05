How Micheal Jackson Transformed Super Bowl Halftime Shows Forever in ‘93

In the records of live performance history, few moments can match the sheer magnitude of Michael Jackson's halftime extravaganza at Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993. It was a watershed event that elevated the once-forgettable intermission to dizzying heights, forever altering the landscape of pop culture and the National Football League's biggest night.

The King of Pop's Crowning Glory

Prior to Jackson's earth-shattering appearance, Super Bowl halftime shows were largely an afterthought, a mere interlude featuring marching bands, drill teams, and family-friendly acts like Up With People. In 1992, viewers even tuned away from CBS's "Winter Magic" halftime spectacle to catch a counter programmed episode of the sketch comedy show "In Living Color."

"This was a major wake-up call for the NFL," recalls Don Mischer, the visionary producer and director behind Jackson's halftime triumph. "They realized that a Super Bowl halftime show could no longer be filler in the middle of America's premier football game."

How Micheal Jackson Transformed Super Bowl XXVII

Determined to revamp their halftime woes, the NFL entrusted Radio City Music Hall Productions to secure a marquee name. Their choice? The one and only Michael Jackson, fresh off the stratospheric success of his Dangerous album and world tour.

"Michael and I had done many shows together, including 'Motown 25,' where he first did the moonwalk," Mischer reminisced. However, Jackson's involvement hinged on one condition: Mischer had to steer the gears of the production.

Even in the early planning stages, Jackson's ambition and showmanship shone through. As Mischer vividly recalls, "The first thing he said was, 'I'd like to move the game three hours [back] so my halftime show can be in darkness.'" Though ultimately unfeasible, it set the tone for an unprecedented spectacle.

Despite reportedly declining payment – a tradition for halftime performers – Jackson's exposure was invaluable. "Michael got $35 or $40 million worth of exposure," Mischer estimated.

Rehearsals and Reservations of The Super Bowl Halftime Performance

In the lead-up to the big night, Jackson meticulously rehearsed under a massive tent in the Rose Bowl parking lot. His background singer, Siedah Garrett, admitted, "I wasn't thrilled about it at all. I didn't realize how special it was."

Jackson, too, harbored concerns about captivating the football crowd. "He was worried about the good ol' boys and how he was gonna come off to them," Garrett divulged.

Michael Jackson Takes The Stage

When Jackson finally took the stage, emerging from below in a signature dramatic pose, the world held its breath. What followed was a breathtaking medley of hits – Jam, Billie Jean, Black or White, We Are the World, and Heal the World – that left an indelible mark on pop culture.

"The difference between Michael Jackson's performance at the Super Bowl and everybody else's before him was that Michael's became global," affirmed longtime dancer and choreographer Travis Payne. "The whole world cared – not just America."

In a historic first, viewership soared from the game's first half to its second, as audiences worldwide tuned in for Jackson's electric showcase. The once-underrated halftime had evolved into a blockbuster event of its own.

"Beyoncé, Janet – everyone after was conjuring up MJ," Garrett reflected. When Beyoncé paid sartorial tribute to Jackson's iconic look during her 2016 halftime appearance, it cemented his enduring influence on the spectacle he had forever transformed.

