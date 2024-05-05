Dare To Love Me new stills OUT: Kim Myung Soo, Lee Yoo Young's intriguing chemistry sparks curiosity; PICS

Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young starrer upcoming drama Dare To Love Me, based on a popular webtoon, has teased viewers with captivating new stills. With the premiere set for May 13, anticipation is high for the unique chemistry and intriguing dynamics between the characters.

Dare To Love Me reveals Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young’s new stills

KBS2's upcoming drama, Dare To Love Me, has stirred excitement among its audience with the unveiling of new stills ahead of its premiere. The photos offer a glimpse into the intriguing encounters between the characters Shin Yoon Bok and Kim Hong Do, portrayed by Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young, respectively.

In one of the stills, Shin Yoon Bok and Kim Hong Do portray a captivating moment as they lock their eyes. Shin Yoon Bok appears fantastically more youthful, with his hair down and wearing glasses, hinting at a connection that dates again to the past.

Another image depicts the two characters seated with their meals in a tent, their backs facing each other, growing an air of interest and curiosity. Despite their long-awaited reunion, they maintain a cautious distance, adhering to Shin Yoon Bok's strict rules of etiquette. This dynamic sets the stage for unique chemistry, fueled by Shin Yoon Bok's obsession with propriety and Kim Hong Do's respect for his manners. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at the stills from Dare To Love Me here;

Dare To Love Me promises to deliver a fascinating story full of romance, intrigue, and complicated man or woman dynamics. With its intriguing premise and talented cast, the drama is set to ultimate on May 13 at 10:10 p.M. KST, leaving viewers eagerly looking forward to the unraveling of this spell-binding story.

Advertisement

More details about the upcoming drama Dare To Love Me

Dare to Love Me, adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name by Sun Woo, offers a delightful romantic comedy centered around the unconventional love story of Shin Yoon Bok and Kim Hong Do. Played by Kim Myung Soo and Lee Yoo Young, respectively, the characters' dynamic is characterized by Shin Yoon Bok's traditional beliefs and Kim Hong Do's bold personality.

As their romance unfolds, viewers are drawn into a captivating journey filled with humor, surprises, and heartfelt moments. With its intriguing premise and talented cast, Dare to Love Me promises to be a charming and entertaining addition to the K-drama landscape, keeping audiences eagerly awaiting each episode.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO's Suho lends his voice to star-studded K-drama Missing Crown Prince's OST Love You More Gradually; WATCH