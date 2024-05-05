BABYMONSTER's music video for SHEESH surpasses 200 million views within 33 days of release

YG Entertainment's girl group, BABYMONSTER, celebrates a milestone as their music video for SHEESH hits 200 million views on YouTube. Released on April 1, this achievement marks their second video to reach this milestone after their debut track, BATTER UP.

BABYMONSTER’s music video for SHEESH hits 200 million views

On May 4, BABYMONSTER, the seven-member rookie girl group under YG Entertainment, celebrated a remarkable achievement as their music video for SHEESH hit 200 million views on YouTube. This milestone marks their second MV to reach this impressive feat, following their debut track, BATTER UP.

Released as the title song from their 1st mini-album, BABYMONS7ER, on April 1, SHEESH garnered widespread attention and support from fans worldwide, culminating in this achievement just 33 days later.

This underscores BABYMONSTER’s growing popularity and the strong impact of their music on global audiences. Meanwhile, fans continue to show their love and support for the group as they reach new milestones in their musical journey.

Watch BABYMONSTER’s SHEESH music video here;

More details about BABYMONSTER’s latest activities

BABYMONSTER, the rising sensation from YG Entertainment, made their highly anticipated debut on April 1, 2024, with their first extended play titled BABYMONS7ER. Comprised of seven members, Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita, the septet continues to captivate audiences with their infectious charm and remarkable talent.

Their debut EP showcased their versatility, featuring the title track SHEESH alongside re-recordings of their pre-debut singles BATTER UP and Stuck in the Middle. SHEESH quickly garnered attention, both domestically and internationally, debuting with over 1.76 million streams on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global Chart.

Notably, BABYMONSTER's pre-debut single BATTER UP became the most-viewed debut music video in the first 24 hours in K-pop history, accumulating a staggering 22.59 million views within a day.

Watch BABYMONSTER’s BATTER UP music video here;

As they continue to make strides in their career, BABYMONSTER remains dedicated to connecting with their fans. They recently announced their first fan meeting tour, scheduled to take place in May 2024 across five countries: Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

With their unique blend of talent, charisma, and determination, BABYMONSTER is poised to become a prominent figure in the K-pop scene. As fans eagerly anticipate their future endeavors, the group's journey is undoubtedly one to watch, filled with excitement, growth, and endless possibilities.

