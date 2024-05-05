Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan wraps up trailer dubbing of his upcoming sports drama; 'Bas thoda sa intezaar'

Kartik Aaryan, known for his versatility and talent in the Hindi film industry, has showcased his acting prowess across various genres such as comedy, romance, drama, action, and thriller. His upcoming movie Chandu Champion has generated significant buzz since its announcement.

The film promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline, featuring Kartik in a never-before-seen role. As anticipation for the film reaches its peak, the actor further heightened excitement by offering a glimpse from the trailer dubbing session.

Kartik Aaryan finishes dubbing for Chandu Champion's trailer

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his social media to give his fans a sneak peek into his dubbing session at the studio. He teased about the upcoming trailer of his film Chandu Champion with the caption, "Bas thoda sa intezaar...Chandu is on his way…Trailer dub...#ChanduChampion 14th June in cinemas.".

The post sparked a flurry of excitement among his followers, with one eagerly asking, "Chandu champion ka tariler kab ayega?" Another fan exclaimed, "CAN'T WAIT FOR CHANDU CHAMPION....A KARTIK AARYAN FILM IN THEATERS AFTER ALMOST 1 YEAR!!!! BRING IT ONNNN", while others expressed their anticipation and well wishes for the film with comments like, "Everyone's gonna shower lots of love on Chandu" and "All the best my Boyyy! Can't wait to watch the trailer."

Take a look:

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is based on the inspiring real-life story of a sportsman known for his unwavering spirit. Reportedly, it draws inspiration from the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist and a freestyle swimmer. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is set to hit the screens on June 14.

