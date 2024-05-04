The last week of April saw a dazzling display of fashion finesse from Bollywood's leading ladies. These divas turned up the glam factor, serving looks that were nothing short of sensational. Think ethereal sarees that whispered elegance, flirty minis that oozed confidence, and regal anarkalis that stole the spotlight. It’s quite clear that the style bar has officially been raised.

Whether it's Tamannaah Bhatia's alluring saree, Janhvi Kapoor’s sassy mini-dress, or Kareena Kapoor Khan’s awesome Anarkali, let’s take a look at the best looks served this week.

6 best looks served by Bollywood actresses this week:

Janhvi Kapoor in plaid check mini-dress:

When it comes to summery mini-dresses, Janhvi Kapoor always takes the crown. She also made quite a splash in a stylish plaid mini-dress this week. This sassy laced-up checkered piece, from the latest collection of Alessandra Rich's label was the talk of the town. With an alluring sweetheart neckline, OG shoulder pads with billowy sleeves, and the ruffled skirt, this classy dress was just the best pick. We loved how it served retro vibes with a side of elegance and sensuality. What a choice!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s white anarkali:

Who rocks more in elegant ethnic ensembles than the OG fashion queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan? She rocked in an extravagant white anarkali suit, reviving the timeless trend for the upcoming wedding season. This stylish piece, from Re- by Ateev Anand, was beautifully handwoven with gold threadwork and intricate gota embroidery that elevated it perfectly. Even the dupatta was a work of art. We love the Mughal-era vibes!

Disha Patani in animal-printed dress:

One can never doubt Disha Patani’s ability to rock in fashion-forward dresses, and she proved the same this week, in a stylish animal-printed slip dress with sleek spaghetti straps, asymmetrical edges, and a plunging neckline. The wild print, wonderful design, and criss-cross backless style of the stunning dress were just all things perfect.

Tamannaah Bhatia in blue zardozi saree:

Tamannaah Bhatia loves to wear ethnic clothes and her saree game is to watch out for. She recently wore a dark blue saree crafted by none other than Jayanti Reddy. With statement-worthy silver scalloped borders and beautifully intricate zardozi embroidery, this gorgeous saree deserves applause. The diva elevated it with matching blue jhumkas that had peacock motifs on them, and we loved her choices.

Suhana Khan in regal purple mini-dress:

When it comes to sassy mini-dresses, nobody does it better than Suhana Khan. She recently wore an alluring purple dress with an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline that helped flaunt her shoulders and collarbone. The fitted upper-thigh length piece also had ruffled puffed-up sleeves that gave it a rather royal feel. The piece also had a fabulous pleated train that trailed behind the queen as she walked ahead like a boss babe. We adore the dreamy dress!

Karisma Kapoor in green anarkali suit:

Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista! She recently wore a stylish green-hued Anarkali suit, created by the fashion maven, Ritu Kumar, right after Bebo who revived the same trend this week. Her stylish suit, with a fitted frame, intricate embroidery work, gold border, and floral motifs, was a total work of art. The regal vibe of the suit with the sheer dupatta was perfect.

So, it’s quite safe to say that Bollywood’s actresses continue to raise the bar for everything fashionably fabulous, week after week. With their oh-so-enticing ensembles, they cement their status as fierce fashion icons.

Which one of these beyond-amazing looks is your absolute favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

