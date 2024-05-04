The K-pop girl group TWICE is one of the most popular and well-established bands in the South Korean music industry. They have also managed to make a name for themselves in the global music industry. However, they recently crossed 20 million followers on Spotify, solidifying their position.

TWICE surpasses 20 million followers on Spotify

On May 4, 2024, it has been recorded that TWICE has successfully surpassed 20 million followers on Spotify, one of the biggest global music streaming platforms. To celebrate the milestone, a congratulatory post was made on the group’s official social media page. It is indeed one of the most prestigious achievements for a K-pop group to achieve that feat. Furthermore, they also have a whopping 11.4 million monthly listeners on the platform.

The track ONE SPARK is their most popular song on the platform currently and serves as the title track for their new album of the same name. Moreover, two of their tracks, What is Love and The Feels, will soon reach 500 million streams, setting yet another personal record for themselves. Previously, the mega K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK were the only groups to cross 20 million followers on the platform.

More about TWICE

TWICE is a South Korean girl band formed by JYP Entertainment through a television music reality show, Sixteen. The members of the group include Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. From the music show, the nine members were selected to debut as a group in 2015. The first album from the group was titled The Story Begins.

However, they rose to fame with the single Cheer Up and garnered immense popularity in their home country. From grabbing top positions in the local music charts to receiving major awards, the group rose to prominence in the K-pop industry. Furthermore, they were also given the title of The Nation's Girl Group, signifying their popularity and success in their home country.