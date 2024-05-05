Sunidhi Chauhan reacts as fan throws water bottle at her during live concert; 'Show ruk jaega'

Sunidhi Chauhan is an acclaimed singer who enjoys the love of millions of her fans who live in the nook and corner of the country.

Hence, they are always excited to watch the performer and acclaimed singer perform on stage. But recently, an unfortunate incident happened during a concert. But Sunidhi was quick to take the culprits to task from the stage. Read on to know what happened!

Sunidhi Chauhan responds to fans who threw water bottles at her

Popular playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. And in the past year, her fandom has increased many folds. She has been interacting with her fans online and entertaining them at several live events. Recently, the singer performed for the young crowd at SGRR University in Dehradun.

While she was making the audience groove to her music and sing along with her, someone from the front row threw a bottle of water at her. On watching the object come towards her, she was taken aback. But the singer didn't stop performing. But in the next couple of seconds, she took the musical route to reprimand the fan who did the act.

In a video from the event that’s now circulating online, the musician can be seen saying very politely, “Bottles phekne se kya hoga, ye batao? Usse hoga kya? Show ruk jaega. Do you want that? (What will happen if you throw bottles at me? The show will be stopped. Do you want that?),” she asked the audience who responded with a unanimous ‘no’. She then continued the show.

A couple of hours ago, Sunidhi Chauhan also dropped some inside glimpses from her performance in which she looked like a rock star. She donned a silver, custom-made frilled t-shirt with ‘SC 01’ printed on it with a pair of black blingy shorts. She rounded her look with fishnet stockings and thigh-high leather boots.

Sporting messy open hair, she wore minimal makeup and channelized her inner gothic goddess with the accessories. Sharing the photo album, she penned, “Have you been to my party??? Well this is what it looks like.”

Take a look:

Sunidhi Chauhan has sung several iconic and hit songs like Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ae Watan from Raazi, and many more.

