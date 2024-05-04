Tick-tock, it’s style o’clock! Time to say goodbye to skinny jeans because baggy jeans are making a fabulous return to the fashion scene. Bollywood actresses are, as predicted, at the forefront of this change, showing us how to rock this comfortable yet chic style. We must level up our summer wardrobes with this spectacular trend by figuring out how to style baggy jeans!

From Deepika Padukone's sleek bodysuit pairing, Alia Bhatt's cool crop top combination, and Kiara Advani's edgy take with a corset, and more, let’s draw inspiration from 9 celebrity-inspired outfits to learn how to style baggy jeans in 2024.

9 celebrity-inspired tips on how to style baggy jeans in 2024:

Baggy jeans with bodysuit:

One of the most stylish ways to style baggy jeans while flaunting your curves is to pair them with a fitted bodysuit as Deepika Padukone did. She paired a red halter-neck ruched bodysuit with a criss-cross style and a peephole at the chest. This was tucked into chic and comfortable dark blue floor-length baggy jeans with convenient pockets on both sides. She also added pumps to complete the look but you can also make the baggy jeans outfit more stylish with sneakers.

Baggy jeans with denim shirt:

Another way to make sure you look fabulous and fashionable in a baggy pants outfit while feeling super comfortable is to pair them with an oversized full-sleeved denim shirt with a collared neckline like Kareena Kapoor Khan. She styled a travel-friendly look, pairing a blue denim shirt with matching ankle-length denim jeans that looked all things amazing. She completed the look with white sneakers however, you can also add comfortable flat strappy sandals to keep the vibe going.

Baggy jeans with crop top:

If you love to make a casually cool and versatile fashion statement with baggy jeans, that can be dressed up and down to meet the needs of any occasion then, vibrant and form-fitting crop tops are the way to go. Alia Bhatt recently wore a stylish and sleeveless pink crop top, paired with high-waisted light blue baggy pants with cut-outs at the knees. This outfit helped her flaunt her well-toned figure. She completed the look with flat peep-toe sandals. You could also add some heels and accessories to up the baggy jeans outfit.

Baggy jeans with a strapless corset:

When it comes to slaying in effortlessly fabulous denim-on-denim looks that can help you flaunt your oh-so-enviable curves with sassy twists, you must go for strapless fitted denim corsets like Janhvi Kapoor. She tucked her awesome corset, with a plunging neckline, into matching ankle-length baggy jeans with a fashion-forward ripped effect. She completed the look with white heels, but you can also add boots for a more comfortably cool and super edgy baggy style look.

Baggy jeans with oversized blazer:

Are you wondering if your baggy style look can be made more fashionably fabulous and formal? Well, the answer is an absolute yes! You can take inspiration from Ananya Panday’s super cool look for the same. She paired her faded blue jeans with a fitted white crochet corset with a sultry plunging neckline. She layered the baggy jeans outfit with a beige plaid checkered blazer and completed it with pumps. You can also go with a shirt or top to make this look more formal.

Baggy jeans with cropped jacket:

Sara Ali Khan’s recent vacay looks can be the inspiration you need to look stylish on your trip. She styled her look with a black T-shirt with matching black baggy jeans. She layered the look with a multicolored full-sleeved cropped jacket and added white sneakers with matching oversize-framed sunglasses to elevate the ensemble. You can also add a hoodie for a more comfortable vibe.

Baggy jeans with cropped corset:

Are you looking to ace semi-formal ensembles that can basically go from casual events to formal dinners and fun parties? Then, Kiara Advani’s recent all-light blue denim-on-denim outfit is the inspiration you need. She showed us how to rock baggy jeans by pairing them with a strapless, form-fitting cropped corset that looked stunning. She completed the look with silver pumps but you can also add flats or boots to make the outfit more comfortable.

Baggy jeans with printed shirt:

When it comes to creating a stylish look with mesmerizing and modern twists, there’s no better way to do it than going with printed shirts. These cool shirts can easily be paired with stylish baggy pants just like Alaya F. She wore a black laced top with sleek straps and paired it with dark blue high-waisted and ripped denim baggy jeans and a sheer printer shirt. She completed the Gen-Z-coded look with minimalistic accessories but you can also add statement pieces for formal occasions.

Baggy jeans with oversized T-shirt:

While baggy jeans can be effortlessly styled for formal occasions and parties, they can also be worn for casual and chic day-to-day looks just like the sensational Karisma Kapoor. She wore an oversized black cap-sleeved T-shirt with a high neckline and paired it with light blue floor-length faded denim jeans. She added contrasting green animal-print heels to complete the classy look but you can also add white or black sneakers to make things more comfortable.

So, are you feeling inspired to embrace the baggy jeans trend with zest this summer? Which one of these baggy jeans styles is your absolute favorite?

