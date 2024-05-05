Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic on May 05? Deets Inside

On Sunday, the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet for Game 7 of the East First Round NBA Playoffs at the Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Will Donovan Mitchell Play Against Magic Tonight?

Key player Donovan Mitchell, averaging 27 points and 4.3 assists, is all set to play against the Magic. It would be the first advancement to the playoffs' second round since the 2017-2018 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a victory here.

The team has averages of 94.2 points on 44 percent shooting and grants 101.3 points on 43.4 percent shooting to their opponents.

Darius Garland, the Cavaliers' third scorer with double digits, together with Evan Mobley, snatches 8 rebounds. The Cavaliers cast 28.1 percent from the three-point line and 73.6 percent from the free-throw line. Also, they permit a 30.7 percent shooting from afar for opponents while securing 40 rebounds per game.

The Orlando Magic also eyes their first entry to the second round of playoffs since the 2009-10 season with a win here. Their team averages 101.3 points on 43.4 percent shooting and lets in 94.2 points on 44 percent shooting by their adversaries.

Paolo Banchero, averaging 25.2 points and 4.3 assists, along with Franz Wagner, averaging 21 points and 7 rebounds mark their presence. Jalen Suggs, the third high scorer, and Jonathan Isaac taking 5.3 rebounds, fortify the team.

The Magic shows a 30.7 percent shooting average from the three-point line and 75.3 percent from the penalties.

They allow a distant shooting percentage of 28.1 for their opponents and manage to seize 44.3 rebounds each game.

The Cavaliers ought to receive favoritism given the success of the home team in all six games of this series, and eight out of the past ten encounters. Donovan Mitchell adds to their advantage, being the star player of the series.

The wagering odds feel appropriate. However, the past four games testify to the Magic's superior and steady performance. Worth mentioning is the Magic's near-victory in game five in Cleveland, faltering only in the last few seconds.

They have turned the tide in their favor in the last four games against the Cavs. A knee issue troubled Mitchell in game six, which should not be ignored as his limping was apparent.

Cleveland Cavaliers Players Stats Against The Magic

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 26.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 16 games versus the Magic in his career

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen has averaged 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18 games against the Magic in his career

Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Out

Dean Wade (knee)

Ty Jerome (ankle)

Craig Porter Jr. (ankle)

Magic

No injury reports as of now

