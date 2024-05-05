Singham Again: Kareena Kapoor Khan says she and Deepika Padukone have very 'strong' roles in 'male testosterone' film

Kareena Kapoor Khan began 2024 with a successful start with Crew, which hit screens in March and performed well. In a recent interview with Variety from UN House, Kareena discussed the potential sequel to the film and her role in the upcoming movie Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. She highlighted that both her and Deepika Padukone's characters play significant roles in this big Bollywood masala entertainer.

Kareena Kapoor promises she and Deepika Padukone play strong roles in Singham Again

Singham Again stands out as one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, boasting a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

In a recent conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan described the film as a "completely male testosterone movie," emphasizing the strong presence of male characters.

However, she added, "There’s Deepika (Padukone) and me in the film, where we have very strong parts. But obviously it’ll be really different, it is the big ticket Bollywood bonanza for this year, and I’m sure people will enjoy that,”.

Kareena Kapoor shares her perspective on Crew's sequel

Kareena also voiced her conviction that Crew deserves a sequel. According to the actress, it presented a delightful perspective on strong female characters who advocated for their beliefs and leveraged their intelligence to bring change. The movie was primarily enjoyable and devoid of any specific messaging. As per Bebo, the film garnered praise and support from women, families, and audiences, which she believes contributed to its success.

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta's upcoming film The Buckingham Murders also features Kareena in the lead role. In this movie, she portrays a mother and investigator driven to delve into the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire following the tragic loss of her own child. While the official release date for the film has yet to be announced, it premiered at MAMI 2023.

