Over the years, Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala have worked together on films like Waqt Hamara Hai, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann, Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Housefull 4 among others. As the Housefull franchise completes 14 years on April 30, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update for all the fans of this franchise. We have exclusively learnt that Sajid and Akshay are now all set for their 11th collaboration, Housefull 5, which is gearing up to go on floors from August 2024.

Housefull 5 begins in the UK in August

According to sources close to the development Sajid Nadiadwala and his director, Tarun Mansukhani are all set to take Housefull 5 on floors from August in the UK. "The journey on Housefull 5 begins with a schedule In the UK from August. The franchise regulars, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh will be joined by a big ensemble and the casting is currently underway. Housefull 5 is touted to be the biggest of the franchise on the budget, casting, and content front," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that a new dimension has been added to the world of Housefull.

Housefull gang to board a cruise in September

The source further added that a major chunk of Housefull 5 will be shot inside a lavish cruise. “The entire Housefull 5 gang will board a cruise sometime in September and shoot for key portions of the film over a 45-day schedule in the waters. This is the most exciting part of the film, as the franchise leaps by introducing the audience to a completely new world in the comic space. The entire confusion of this comic caper unfolds on a cruise and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has blocked a lavish cruise for this mad-cap entertainer. Imagine the gang under the safe roof with no way to escape,” the source added.

Housefull 5 is touted to be the most challenging film due to the logistics of shooting in a real cruise with a big ensemble cast and every member is excited to take the film on floors. The cast of the film has been kept under wraps for now, however, we can confirm that conversations are on with some of the members, who have been a part of the Housefull world in the past. As reported by us before, Sajid Nadiadwala is attempting to make a Housefull universe film, by getting in almost every actor from the previous installments on board.

Housefull will be the first franchise of Hindi Cinema to reach 5th installment and commands a 100 percent hit record. Housefull 5 is slated to hit the big screen on June 6, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the cast of Housefull 5.

