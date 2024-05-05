Top 7 Things Tom Brady Wants You to Forget About His NFL Career

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., aka Tom Brady, is well known for his illustrious career in the NFL, which included seven Super Bowls. Thus, he is often regarded as “The GOAT” quarterback in NFL history. However, for all his greatness and legendary career, the 46-year-old's career has had some less-than-glamorous and infamous moments.

Being Short Tempered

For all his Greatness on the pitch, there have been quite some instances where Tom Brady has lost his temper, such as his Public spat with his former coach, Bill Belichick, which became quite an infamous public event.

Spy gate Episode

Even though Tom Brady did not directly participate in this case, the whole controversy became quite famous because the team and management of Tom Brady maliciously videotaped signals from other teams' coaches. Thus, the team was charged with huge fines and punishments, which caused quite a bit of chaos at the time.

Relation with ex-US president Donald Trump

Tom Brady's relationship with former controversial US President Donald Trump, who has been charged with various crimes over the years even before he became The President. In one of the moments between the two people, Brady didn't visit The White House for personal reasons. In another moment, he wore the cap of MAGA (Make America Great Again) to promote Trump's candidature in 2015, something that even Hollywood actor and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was critical of.

The Infamous Combine Photograph

Many old-age NFL fans might be aware of the photo from when Tom Brady entered the NFL. In it, his fitness was not up to par, and he seemed quite out of shape, something uncommon in the later part of his career. Yet, the picture itself was quite funny and continues to be so even for new-age NFL fans.

Tossing his Trophy from one boat to another

Even though celebrating after a hard-earned Super Bowl is not a bad thing, some fans objected to Brady being intoxicated in public and throwing his trophy from one boat to another. Some regarded this act as disregarding the competition and his not being a good idol for young children.

Controversy about Tom Brady’s family

People have raised objections and questioned Tom Brady's integrity after a picture of him kissing his daughter on the lips went viral, and some considered it unethical. Even though it might be perfectly fine for most people, some were very critical of Tom's parenting style, describing the act and incident as inappropriate.

Deflategate Controversy

This is probably the most controversial and infamous incident in which the NFL Superstar was engaged. Brady was accused of being involved in ensuring the footballs used for play in the AFC Championship Game 2014 were deflated. The whole thing resulted in Tom facing monetary suspension and a period of suspension for his involvement in the case.

Thus, even for all his greatness, there have been certain uncanny and uncomfortable situations in which the retired NFL superstar has been involved in his illustrious career which he would want people to forget about his career.

