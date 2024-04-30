EXCLUSIVE: Panchayat Season 3: Here’s when you can watch new episodes of Jitendra Kumar-led much loved series

Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat has been one of the most popular web series. The makers have treated the audiences with two seasons in the past, receiving immense love from them. Keeping all the fans hooked, makers have now piqued everyone’s interest with its impending third season.

It was on Monday (April 29), igniting excitement amongst fans, the makers dropped a video teasing audiences with the release date for Panchayat Season 3. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the exact date when the Jitendra Kumar starrer will be finally available to watch.

Here's when Panchayat Season 3 will be available for streaming

After all the speculations and guessing on the internet, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about Panchayat Season 3’s release date. A source close to the development has revealed that the Jitendra Kumar-led series will premiere in the last week of May, i.e. May 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

It is worth mentioning that, on various occasions, makers have stirred the internet with various promotional assets related to the film. It was yesterday, on Monday (April 29), that makers dropped a video to tease the show's release date.

'Panchayat season 3 is coming on...' was written on the video with several bottle gourds in the background. Keeping fans intrigued, the makers then prompted a question in the video stating, “Laukiyon ke peeche kya hai (what is behind the bottle gourds)? Check the caption".

In the caption further, they wrote, "cannot wait to know when Panchayat’s new season is dropping? Head to the link in our bio and remove a lauki to know the date! #PanchayatOnPrime"

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, fans were quick to add a dash of colloquial humor acquired from the show. A fan wrote, “Dekh rahe ho binod kaise logo k sabra ka imtihaan liya ja raha hai,” another fan commented, “Dekhiye hmare garam sachiv ko jaida dukhi nhi kijiye vrna hum kuch kr lenge bta de rhe hai haan!”

About Panchayat

A unique blend of drama, humor, and slice-of-life story, Panchayat is set in the backdrop of a secluded village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, and Neena Gupta amongst others.

Backed by The Viral Fever, Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh, Pandey, and Vijay Koshy, the series is helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra while Chandan Kumar has written it.

