Gran Turismo was released on 25 August 2023, but still fans can’t get over the Jann Mardenborough Crash Controversy in the film. The film shares its title with the racing simulator series Gran Turismo, although it is based on a true story inspired by the games. The GT Academy gathers the world's greatest Gran Turismo players and trains them to become genuine racers. Jann Mardenborough won the GT Academy in 2011 and has since proven himself as a notable racer.

What happens during the crash in Gran Turismo?

In the film, Jann (played by Archie Madekwe) progresses from a Gran Turismo player to a GT Academy candidate, ultimately finishing third in the famous Le Mans in 2013. However, one important scene in the film that Jann tries to overcome is the Gran Turismo collision at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

After moving too fast on the iconic Flugplatz turn, Jann loses control of his car, which flips indefinitely and cartwheels over the barrier and into the crowd. Following the collision, one spectator dies, which discourages Jann from racing again.

Jann Mardenborough crash controversy explained

"Hall and Baylin’s screenplay time-shifts it in order to stage it as a defining, motivating setback on Mardenborough’s hero’s journey to his Le Mans podium. The actual accident happened years later—arguably a tasteless reframing of a fatal event."

Charlotte O'Sullivan of the London Evening Standard said, "Suggesting that the incident helped propel Jann to greatness is not only false, it's reprehensible." After learning the truth about the accident date, Gran Turismo's upbeat conclusion feels a touch forced, but it points to a larger issue that has become a regular pattern in entertainment. The spectator was slain in real life, and the entire plot revolved around his death, but his identity was never stated.

In the film and real life, the accident years are different

While adding a few spins to accentuate the incident, Gran Turismo alters Jann Mardenborough's accident by putting it in 2013, rather than 2015, when the real disaster occurred. The collision served as motivation for Jann to excel at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he finished third. Mentor Jack Salter brings Jann to the scene of the collision and delivers a passionate monologue about how the tragedy was not Jann's fault and why the young driver should not retire.

That did not happen. Two years before the tragedy, Mardenborough finished third at Le Mans. Following the collision, he continued to prepare for the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans. While his chat with Jack Salter never occurred, something comparable did. Mardenborough sought guidance from Allan McNish (via Telegraph), a three-time Le Mans champion who crashed in 1990, killing a spectator. The chat was hopeful, but Mardenborough did not complete Le Mans 2015.

