EXO's Suho lends his voice to star-studded K-drama Missing Crown Prince's OST Love You More Gradually; WATCH

EXO's Suho showcases his vocal prowess in Love You More Gradually, the first OST for the MBN drama Missing Crown Prince. The track, featuring an emotional acoustic guitar melody and Suho's soothing voice, captures the tender beginnings of love amidst the backdrop of the drama's storyline.

EXO’s Suho sings Love You More Gradually

EXO's leader Suho, known for his captivating vocals and acting prowess, has lent his voice to the OST of his ongoing period K-drama, Missing Crown Prince. Titled Love You More Gradually, the song serves as the first OST release for the series.

In the drama, Suho portrays Crown Prince Lee Kun, whose character navigates a journey of hiding and kidnapping. The track sets a tone with its emotional acoustic guitar melody, accompanied by serene string arrangements. Suho's vocals beautifully capture the tender essence of budding love, adding depth and emotion to the storyline.

Watch Suho sing Love You More Gradually here;

More details about the drama Missing Crown Prince

Missing Crown Prince is a captivating K-drama premiered on MBN on April 13, 2024. Directed by Kim Jin Man and written by Kim Ji Soo and Park Chul, the drama is set in the Joseon era and follows the story of a crown prince, portrayed by Suho, who is kidnapped by a woman destined to be his wife. As they flee for their lives, an unexpected romance blossoms between them, adding layers of complexity to the plot.

The stellar cast for Missing Crown Prince includes EXO’s Suho as the Crown Prince Yi Geon, Hong Ye Ji as the skilled Choi Myung Yoon, and Kim Min Kyu as the formidable Grand Prince Doseong. Meanwhile, Myung Se Bin portrays Queen Dowager Min Soo Ryun, while Kim Joo Hun takes on the role of Choi Sang Rok, Myung Yoon's father and a royal physician.

Take a look at the trailer for Missing Crown Prince here;

With a compelling storyline filled with romance, intrigue, and political tensions, Missing Crown Prince captivates viewers with its dynamic characters and immersive historical setting. The drama's picturesque visuals, coupled with outstanding performances from the cast, make it a must-watch for fans of period dramas and romantic comedies alike.

As the series unfolds, audiences are drawn deeper into the world of palace intrigue and forbidden love, eagerly anticipating each new episode to unravel the mysteries surrounding the missing crown prince.

