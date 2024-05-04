Lee Chan Won surpasses ILLIT's Magnetic to become FIRST trot soloist in 17 years to win the Music Bank award

In a surprising turn of events, trot soloist Lee Chan Won emerged victorious on the May 3 episode of Music Bank, defeating strong contender ILLIT's Magnetic. Despite ILLIT's dominance in digital and social media categories, Lee Chan Won's win came as a surprise to the audience.

Lee Chan Won scripts history on Music Bank

On May 3, the Music Bank stage witnessed an intense showdown between trot soloist Lee Chan Won and rookie girl group ILLIT. The two nominees battled it out with their respective songs, A Travel to the Sky by Lee Chan Won and Magnetic by ILLIT, both vying for the coveted Music Bank award.

Despite ILLIT's impressive track record of 11 music show wins with Magnetic, including a previous win on Music Bank, Lee Chan Won emerged victorious. While ILLIT excelled in digital and social media categories, Lee Chan Won's strong showing in fan votes ultimately tipped the scales in his favor.

Lee Chan Won's win marks a significant milestone, as he becomes the first trot soloist in 17 years to clinch the Music Bank award. His triumph underscores the enduring appeal of trot music and the growing support for soloists in the genre.

The victory is also a testament to Lee Chan Won's talent and the unwavering dedication of his fans. Despite facing tough competition, he managed to secure the win, solidifying his status as a rising star in the world of trot music.

Watch Lee Chan Won win at Music Bank here:

As Lee Chan Won celebrates his historic win, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for the talented soloist. With his impressive achievement on Music Bank, he has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the music industry and paved the way for future trot artists to follow.

Get to know Lee Chan Won

﻿Lee Chan Won, born on November 1, 1996, is a South Korean singer famous for his extraordinary expertise in trot music. Rising to prominence as one of the top contestants in the 2020 version of Mr. Trot, he captured the hearts of many together with his soulful performances.

Besides his musical endeavors, Lee Chan Won is also recognized for his philanthropic contributions, constantly donating to assist kids in combating cancer and other incurable illnesses. With a growing discography and a string of accolades to his name, Lee Chan Won continues to solidify his fame as a respected figure within the South Korean entertainment industry.

