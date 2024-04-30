The Telugu rom-com Tillu Square is in the last legs of its blockbuster box office run. In its fifth week, the film managed to rake in an additional Rs. 2 crore, pushing its total box office gross in India to Rs. 104 crore. Internationally, it has grossed another Rs. 29.50 crore (USD 3.55 million), resulting in a worldwide gross of Rs. 134 crore.

Tillu Square is amongst the biggest Telugu films, not featuring a Tier-1 box office star. The only film ahead of it is Hanuman (Rs. 244 crore), released earlier this year. Although, one can make a case for F2 (Rs. 118 crore), Akhanda (Rs. 108 crore) and Veera Simha Reddy (Rs. 106 crore) but they featured senior stars from yesteryear, especially NBK in the latter two, who still have some box office pull to their name. Other than that, it has beaten the likes of Geetha Govindham (Rs. 103 crore) and Dasara (Rs. 98 crore).

The two abovementioned films featured stars like Nani and Vijay Deverakonda, who have some box office pull, here the lead of the film, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, has little to no face value. It was the IP value from a well-appreciated first film that pulled in these numbers. The film has benefited from the open run as there hasn't been any release of value for the last several weeks, which has helped it sustain this longer.

Tillu Square has performed best in the urban centres, the biggest of them Hyderabad pushing Nizam toi a huge Rs. 49.50 crore total, beating Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. Nizam is well ahead of Andhra Pradesh, which has grossed Rs. 43 crore. The film also did immensely well in the United States with nearly USD 3 million to its name.

The territorial breakdown for the worldwide box office collections of Tillu Square is as follows:



Area Share Gross AP/TS 43.00 Cr. 92.00 Cr. Nizam 23.25 Cr. 49.50 Cr. Ceeded 4.75 Cr. 8.50 Cr. Andhra 15.00 Cr. 34.00 Cr. Karnataka 4.00 Cr. 9.50 Cr. Rest of India 1.00 Cr. 2.50 Cr. INDIA 48.00 Cr. 104.00 Cr. United States USD 2900K Rest of World USD 650K OVERSEAS 14.00 Cr. USD 3.55M

(Rs. 29.50 Cr.) WORLDWIDE 62.00 Cr. 133.50 Cr.

