Kareena Kapoor Khan tells how she and Saif help their kids understand importance of love, respect and equality

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have left no stone unturned to give deserving support to their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Despite being busy professionals, they make sure to spend quality time with their little ones.

Recently, the actress opened up about the importance of giving time to kids while also making them understand the significance of work. She also shared that it's important to make your kids understand gender equality and that both husband and wife can be busy at work.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on striking a balance between work and parenting

Recently, while speaking at the UNICEF event in Delhi, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that boys who see both father and mother at work understand the concept of equality. "Today they had a holiday and wanted me to be home, but I told them I have to go to work. Taimur was like, 'You are always going to Delhi and Dubai for work; I want to be with you,'" she quoted him while adding that she told him about the importance of work.

"I promise to come back and give you more time so that he doesn't feel neglected in any way," Kareena made her point while adding, "I want him to grow up knowing that we are equals in this house," Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kareena on why she and Saif Ali Khan talk to each other with love in front of kids

The actress also touched upon the importance of showing respect and love to each other in front of kids. She said kids pick habits from their parents; hence, her husband-actor, Saif Ali Khan, has always ensured they talk to each other with love. "Therefore, our children will talk to each other and others with love. He is very particular about the fact that they are watching and learning from observation," said Kareena.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena was recently seen as a witty air hostess in the heist comedy Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The movie hit theaters on March 29, 2024, and proved to be a critical and commercial success.

She will next be seen in Singham Again, the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Kareena will be seen alongside a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh is forever 'GOAT' for Kareena Kapoor Khan and her reaction to his latest tour photos is proof