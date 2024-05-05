ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Sanha and more attend late member Moonbin’s sister Billie’s Moon Sua’s first fan concert

On May 4, Billlie made a memorable mark with their first full-group fan concert, Your B, I'm B (Billlie've You), held at the Myeonghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. This concert held significant importance, marking Billlie's maiden solo concert in Korea since their debut in 2021.

Excitement soared among fans, especially with the return of Moon Sua and Suhyeon to active participation, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated full-group performance. Many idols, including ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Sanha, and more, attended the fan con.

ASTRO members and others attend concert

The fan concert concluded on a high note as Billlie delivered an electrifying performance of their song DANG! with all seven members united on stage for the first time. Adding to the excitement, ASTRO members Jinjin, Sanha, MJ and Cha Eun Woo graced the event with their presence.

Cha Eun Woo even shared a story featuring himself and the ASTRO members visibly enjoying the concert and cheering enthusiastically, particularly for Moon Sua, who happens to be the sister of their late member Moonbin. Since Moonbin's passing, the ASTRO members have maintained a close bond with Moon Sua, regularly spending time together and nurturing their friendship.

The star-studded event also saw the presence of other idols such as SinB and Ungjae, both of whom share a close friendship with Sua's late brother, Moonbin, forming part of his 98' liner group. The idols even shared a picture together from the fan con.

More about Billlie and Moon Sua

Billlie is a dynamic seven-member group consisting of Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haruna, and Sheon. Their journey began with releasing their EP, The Billage of Perception: Chapter One, in November 2021. The group quickly garnered attention and acclaim, securing the Potential Awards - Music at the Asia Artist Awards 2022 and the Emerging Artist Award at the Hanteo Music Awards 2023.

Moon Sua, serving as the main rapper and lead vocalist of Billlie, brings an undeniable talent to the group. Her notable participation in Unpretty Rapstar season 2, where she earned the title of third runner-up, further solidified her reputation as a versatile artist. However, on September 12, her agency announced that Moon Sua would take a temporary hiatus from activities due to health concerns, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her well-being. This concert now serves as a major comeback of her on-stage.

