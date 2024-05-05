WATCH: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh drop fun reel on Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla's Mr & Mrs Khiladi song; actress reacts

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most-loved couples in the Indian film industry. They not only entertain the audience with their acting and filmmaking skills but also tickle many funny bones with their fun Instagram reels.

A while ago, Juhi Chawla commented on a video in which they can be seen enacting one of her popular songs. Read on to know more!

Juhi Chawla reacts THIS on Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s new reel

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh often make their fans go ROFL with their fun and light-hearted comedy reels on Instagram. Yet again, the cute couple made a video and kept the audience entertained.

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress took to Instagram and shared a video that opens with Riteish dancing to Juhi Chawla’s song Akela Hai Mr. Khiladi from the 1997 rom-com Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi.

Genelia Deshmukh then enters the clip playing the role of a smart wife who switches the song to Biwi No.1 and asks her husband to make the reel on it. Sharing the clip, Genelia wrote, "Bewi No 1 with Normal Navra @riteishd."

Take a look:

Hours later, Juhi Chawla reacted to the entertaining video with a laughing emoji. Genelia responded to her with an ‘Aww’. Hansika Motwani, Mushtaq Shiekh, and Jay Bhanushali were some other celebs who commented on their video.

Take a look:

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Juhi Chawla’s work front

The celebrity couple also has an impressive filmography that boasts several hits. As of now, Riteish is busy with filming movies like Visfot and Raid 2. As for Genelia, after the comedy-drama film Trial Period in 2023, she will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par and Junior.

As for Juhi Chawla, we recently saw her essay the role of Rajeshwari Janglay in the gripping historical drama television miniseries The Railway Men. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the show also stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Sunny Hinduja, and Juhi.

She also shared the screen with Irrfan Khan’s son Babil in the Vatsal Neelakantan’s coming-of-age comedy-drama Friday Night Plan in 2023.

