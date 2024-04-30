Ruslaan Monday Box Office: Aayush Sharma starrer collects Rs 40 lakh; Scores Rs 2.40 crore in 4 days

Ruslaan, directed by Karan Lalit Butani and starring Aayush Sharma, Vidya Malavade and Sushrii Shreya Mishraa among others had a low opening weekend as the movie netted just around Rs 2 crores. The movie saw it's best day on a relative basis, on day 4 as it collected around Rs 40 lakhs. The drop from the opening day for the Aayush Sharma spy-thriller is about 20 percent and while this hold would be considered exceptional had the movie opened to collections of around Rs 5 crores, it is poor since it just did Rs 50 lakhs on day 1 to begin with.

Ruslaan Collects Rs 2.40 Crores Nett In 4 Days In India; These Numbers Are Too Low To Sustain

Ruslaan is heading nowhere with collections like these, even if it goes on to hold well in the days to follow. The budget was high for a film with less to no face value and while non-theatrical recoveries might keep the film solvent, theatrically, it is yet another dud in this dull box office phase which started with the tanking of two big Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

Ruslaan Is Set To Be Aayush Sharma's Lowest Collecting Film

Aayush Sharma's box office run has been dismal so far. Loveyatri didn't do the numbers, Antim - The Final Truth, even with the presence of Salman Khan couldn't break out and now Ruslaan is set to be the lowest collecting film of the three. It is to be seen how the actor goes about his upcoming films.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Ruslaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 50 lakhs 2 Rs 70 lakhs 3 Rs 80 lakhs 4 Rs 40 lakhs Total Rs 2.40 crores nett in 4 days

About Ruslaan

Ruslaan (Aayush Sharma) is the son of a terrorist who gets shot in an encounter, back in 2004. After being orphaned, he is adopted and raised by Major Sameer (Jagapathi Babu) and his wife. Ruslaan knows that he can clear himself from being called a terrorist's son, only by serving his country.

The story that follows, shows how Ruslaan, along with Agent Vaani (Sushrii Shreya Mishraa), goes about his mission to protect India from the nexus that involves several big names and organisations that want to destroy India.

Ruslaan In Theatres

Ruslaan now plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the film online, or at the box office.

