Did you know Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok appeared in BTS’ SUGA, Lee So Ra’s collaborative track Song Request?

Byeon Woo Seok has been causing quite a stir online lately, thanks to his standout portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner. As his fame continues to soar, fans are starting to uncover his previous appearances, including a notable cameo in the music video for Song Request by Lee So Ra, featuring SUGA from BTS.

Byeon Woo Seok's name is on everyone's lips these days, especially with his stellar performance as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner. However, he built his reputation through numerous cameos and guest appearances before landing more prominent roles.

Rising to prominence in 2014 as a model, he showcased his talent in various projects, including Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and many others. One notable cameo was in the music video for Song Request by Lee So Ra, featuring SUGA from BTS.

On January 22, 2019, at 6 PM KST, Lee So Ra's single Song Request featuring BTS' SUGA made its debut alongside its music video. Composed by Epik High's Tablo and DEE.P, with lyrics penned by Tablo and SUGA, the song carries a poignant melody and heartfelt lyrics, capturing the sentiment of seeking solace by tuning into the radio during moments of loneliness.

In the music video, Byeon Woo Seok portrays a lonely figure in a café while the female lead crosses his path, all set against the backdrop of soul-stirring music.

He is even featured in the main thumbnail of the music video. SUGA's collaborations are often instant fan favorites, given his immense popularity. However, with Byeon Woo Seok's current surge in fame, fans are beginning to take notice of his previous cameo appearances in various high-profile projects. They're impressed by his seamless transition into major roles and are delighted to see him finally receiving the recognition he truly deserves.

Watch the music video here-

More about Lovely Runner

Adapted from a widely loved web novel and crafted by Lee Si Eun, the talented writer behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner unfolds as a captivating time-slip romance drama. It poses the thought-provoking question, "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal and dedicated fan shattered by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok) of Eclipse. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time, determined to alter fate and rescue her cherished idol.

