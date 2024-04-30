In December 2023, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel collaborated for the first time on Salaar: Part One, and the film went on to do good business at the box office across the globe. Ever since then, there have been chatters on the shooting details of Salaar 2. Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films had confirmed that Salaar 2 will go on floors soon, without giving a concrete timeline on the same.

Salaar 2 begins in May at Ramoji Film City

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Salaar 2 is set to go on floors by the end of May with a 10-day schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. “Over the last 3 months, Prashanth and his team of writers have enhanced the script of Salaar 2 based on the feedback for the first part and are now all set to take the film on floors by the end of May. The journey takes off with Prabhas and Prithviraj joining in for a 10-day schedule in Hyderabad,” revealed a source close to the development.

Salaar 2 targets a December 2025 release

The source further informed that a major part of Salaar 2 will be shot this year, with residual portions in the first quarter of 2025. "Prashanth Neel will be shooting for the film in Hyderabad and the outskirts of Bangalore. While Salaar has set up the conflict, the real story begins in Salaar 2 as it's about the fight between Prabhas and Prithviraj. The politics and inter-character dynamics will also get clarified in the sequel, which rides high on confrontations and action," the source added.

Hombale Films is targeting to bring Salaar 2 in December 2025, marking two years of Salaar. Apart from the core cast, new actors from across industries will also be coming on board the sequel. “The casting for Salaar 2 is underway. Get ready to be surprised by some of the inclusions,” the source concluded.

