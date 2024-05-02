Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Oberoi joins Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romcom

The film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was officially announced earlier this year. The romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, who will be sharing the screen once again after their 2023 movie Bawaal.

Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the new additions to the cast. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actor Akshay Oberoi has come on board for the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

Akshay Oberoi joins the star cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

According to sources close to the development, Akshay Oberoi has been roped in for the highly anticipated movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to play a pivotal role. A source revealed, “Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. He’ll be playing one of the main supporting leads.”

Previously, Pinkvilla had also disclosed the involvement of Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the movie. Talking about the theme of the film, Pinkvilla’s source stated, “It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The source added, “The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast. Joining Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are Sanya and Rohit.”

Advertisement

Reportedly, Maniesh Paul, who has already worked with Dharma Productions in the 2022 film Jugjugg Jeeyo, is also part of the stellar cast.

More about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Dulhania franchise fame Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to release in theaters on April 18, 2025.

About Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi is a talented actor who has worked in a number of films like Piku, Gurgaon, Fitoor, and more. He starred as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie Fighter, which hit theaters in January 2024. Akshay will be seen in the second season of the web series The Broken News, which premieres on May 3.

ALSO READ: Fighter OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer action drama