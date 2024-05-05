Did Barbara Corcoran Get A Facelift Again? Find Out As Shark Tank Star REVEALS

Barbara Corcoran, known for her presence in Shark Tank, shared that she got a facelift for the third time and might get another one in the future. The businesswoman also revealed that she would want to get a figure enhancement treatment and cosmetic surgery done.

In conversation with Page Six, the entrepreneur said she would get her fourth facelift done around her 85th birthday.

What did Barbara Corcoran say about having her body enhanced?

While speaking to the entertainment portal, Corcoran was asked why she wanted to get the facelifts and figure enhancement surgeries, to which the 75-year-old replied that she wanted to be a different woman. The businesswoman said, “I want to be not the kind of woman that people say, ‘Wow, she’s great at business. Wow, she’s rich.’ I want to be the kind of woman that walks by, and the guy whistles and says, ‘Wow, she’s hot.’ That’s what I’m after.”

The owner of the Corcoran Group revealed that she had gotten an eyelift after undergoing surgery to cure skin cancer. Corcoran spoke of her facelift journey, where she disclosed that she sold off her first company before getting the procedure done. She added that, at the same time, she also underwent chemotherapy sessions for skin cancer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Barbara Corcoran said, “I had built my business, sold it, and I worked so hard building that business that my face looked it, so I decided to have a facelift right after I sold my business. I was 46.”

She went on to say, “I went to the best surgeon in New York, checked everybody out, showed up at his office, ready to make my appointment for the facelift, and he sent me to a cancer doctor.”

ALSO READ: Steve Martin And Martin Short's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have Only Murders In The Building Castmates Been Beaus?

Barbara Concoran’s married life

While the 75-year-old plans to get hit on by guys after getting a facelift, she is not looking for any kind of relationship, as the businesswoman has been married to Bill Higgins for the past 40 years. Higgins is a real estate broker who, in his early days, worked as a Navy officer and later as an FBI agent. Barbara and Higgins met at a conference, and after being mesmerized by the officer, Corcoran pursued Bill for six months.

Soon, the couple began dating and got married in 1988. The duo shares two kids together and has been living a lovely life together.

ALSO READ: What Is Barbara Corcoran's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Her Wealth And Fortune