EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha reveals she was initially offered larger role in Heeramandi; here’s why she chose Lajjo

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar was released on Netflix yesterday (May 1), and social media is filled with people talking about it. Be it Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction or the stellar ensemble cast, everything about the show has been receiving praise from the viewers.

Although all the characters are equally beautiful in the show, Richa Chadha’s Lajjo strikes a different chord. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actress was initially offered a different role but she deliberately chose to play Lajjo.

Richa Chadha won hearts with her portrayal of Lajjo

Richa Chadha recognized the potential Lajjo’s character had, which would have a profound impact on the viewers, and hence chose to play this role. She was initially offered a larger role. Richa knew that Lajjo had the most heart-breaking arc, and the resemblance to Meena Kumari from Pakeezah and a female version of Devdas would definitely leave an impact.

Social media has been filled with comments praising the actress for portraying Lajjo. One user on X said, "Richa Chadha shines the most", another one said, "Richa Chadha is just phenomenal", and yet another one said, "The only actor that captivates the screen is Richa".

Richa Chadha on the decision to play Lajjo

Reflecting on her decision, Richa shares, "When I was approached for Heeramandi, at the time Sanjay sir was the showrunner and I had been offered another part, one with more screentime for sure. But because an actor also needs to see what's in here that's new for me, I chose Lajjo.”

“I have experimented with characters that have a grey shade, like Bholi Punjaban or Tara in Madam Chief Minister. Basically, I get accused of playing only empowered characters, so I felt the need to break that stereotype and surprise the audience. I wanted to play the part of a hopeless romantic and leave the audience with goosebumps. That's exactly what's happening. People are calling me in tears. Hence, when sir told me to come and check this character out, I was immediately drawn to Lajjo. I was certain this would pay off and it has. The love within 24 hours has been overwhelming. Right from industry peers to filmmakers to friends and audiences have sent me such amazing love, I couldn’t be more grateful,” added Richa.

Richa Chadha's portrayal of Lajjo in Heeramandi showcases her versatility and dedication to her craft, earning praise for her nuanced performance that resonates deeply with viewers. Additionally, the character's Kathak dance sequence in the show holds special significance for Richa, who is a trained Kathak dancer herself.

"I've always harbored a desire to incorporate Kathak dance into my onscreen roles, and Heeramandi provided the perfect opportunity to do so," Richa adds. "As a trained Kathak dancer, bringing Lajjo's dance number to life was a fulfilling experience for me, adding another layer of authenticity to the character."

Heeramandi marks another milestone in Richa Chadha's illustrious career, showcasing her ability to make impactful choices that resonate with audiences. As the series continues to captivate viewers, Richa's portrayal of Lajjo stands out as a testament to her talent and commitment to her craft.

