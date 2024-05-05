BTS' label to be investigated by Korea Creative Content Agency for alleged chart-rigging in 2017; REPORTS

BTS, the globally renowned boy band, lands in controversy as South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has reportedly ordered an investigation into alleged chart-rigging practices by their agency, HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment), back in 2017. Meanwhile, HYBE denies the allegations and vows to combat defamation against BTS.

BTS’ label likely to be probed for alleged chart rigging in 2017

According to a report from a South Korean media outlet on May 4, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is set to initiate an investigation into allegations of chart-rigging involving BTS' managing agency, HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, dating back to 2017.

Reportedly, the ministry confirmed receiving a petition urging an inquiry into why HYBE was purportedly coerced into engaging in chart manipulation practices and subsequently paying off the blackmailers in 2017. The investigation will be overseen by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a state-run institution responsible for overseeing various aspects of popular culture in South Korea.

According to the report, KOCCA is likely to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and demand clarification from HYBE. Additionally, the report claims that another petition was submitted to the Culture Ministry requesting the revocation of the Order of Cultural Merit bestowed upon BTS by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism if the allegations are proven true.

More details about “sajaegi” allegations against BTS’ label

The controversy stems from allegations that HYBE, under its previous name, Big Hit Entertainment, was blackmailed by an individual named Mr. Lee and three others in 2017 for purportedly employing unfair marketing strategies during the promotion of BTS' album in 2015.

However, Mr. Lee was sentenced to one year in prison, while the other three individuals received fines. The court's ruling explicitly referenced "sajaegi marketing," indicating that Mr. Lee had engaged in such practices and threatened HYBE based on this arrangement.

In response to these allegations, HYBE issued a statement earlier on Thursday, May 2, asserting that it had reported defamatory online posts targeting BTS and would continue to monitor online platforms to mitigate further harm to the group's reputation and artists.

