Ryan Gosling Reveals His Kids Don’t Care About Their Parents Being Actors, Says They ‘Fast Forwarded’ Eva Mendes’ Bluey

Ryan Gosling shared that his kids are not interested in knowing whether their parents are actors. The Barbie actor revealed to People Magazine that there is nothing the couple would do to make their kids want to watch them on screens.

Gosling and Mendes are just parents to their daughters. The Notebook star shared an incident involving his girls in which they fast-forwarded the part where Eva Mendes voiced the character of a Yoga instructor in a 2021 episode of Bluey.

The actor thought, “It was going to be huge.” Much to the couple’s dismay, Ryan said, “They didn't like it. They were like, ‘Fast-forward through that part!’”

Ryan Gosling’s daughters did not want the actor to do his stunts in his latest film

Ryan Gosling revealed that while he wanted to do his stunts on his own in his latest release, The Fall Guy, his daughters refused him to do so. Gosling said, “My kids didn't want me to be set on fire. They were like, ‘No. No fire.’ So I didn't do it.”

Meanwhile, his co-star, Emily Blunt, who plays the role of a director in the film, shared that her daughters, too, do not like to watch their parents act in movies. Citing an incident, Blunt said, "They've only seen Jungle Cruise once because they don't love watching me on screen. I understand because I'm their mommy, and it's very strange to see me play someone else."

The Devil Wears Prada actress further added, “They didn't like the underwater stuff where I'm trapped and I'm in peril. They left the room.” The La La Land star recently shared that he is staying away from taking on darker roles as it affects his behavior at home. He wishes to keep his peace with Eva Mendes and his daughters.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy

The Barbie actor and Blunt starrer The Fall Guy hit theaters on May 3. David Leitch's directorial is the story of a stuntman who sets himself on a mission in his real life after his co-star is missing from the sets. While Gosling plays the stuntman, The Oppenheimer star portrays the role of a director. The movie is performing decently at the cinemas.

