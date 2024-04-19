Do Aur Do Pyaar Review: Pratik Gandhi-Vidya Balan film celebrates resurgence of love in lost relationships

Do Aur Do Pyaar marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The movie starring Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy focuses on the life of two married individuals who fall out of love and secretly pursue relationships outside their marriage.

Plot:

Ani (Pratik Gandhi) and Kavya (Vidya Balan) have been married for 12 years. Their relationship is at its fag end with both having fallen out of love and both secretly pursuing relationships outside their marriage. While Ani is in a relationship with Nora (Ileana D'Cruz), an aspiring actress, Kavya finds a companion in Vikram (Sendhil Ramamurthy), a professional photographer. The duo, on numerous occasions, try to tell eachother that it's not working between them but are not courageous enough to just say it out. Their trip to Ooty, following the death of Kavya's grandfather, rekindles their lost love. This makes the already messed-up situation messier, as they don't know which love to choose. Watch the movie to know about their eventual decision.

What works for Do Aur Do Pyaar:

Do Aur Do Pyaar is warm, fuzzy, quirky, intimate and heartfelt. The film is based on the complexities of marriage and extramarital relationships, but you end up not caring about the nature of the relationships, but instead about why individuals feel what they feel. The treatment is delicate and there is no effort made to justify the decisions made by the protagonists. The cinematography is lovely and there's an eye for detailing. The songs are soothing and the background music is terrific. When the things get serious, the haunting background score really elevates the proceedings. Lastly, the film's slowburn treatment works in its favour.

What doesn't work for Do Aur Do Pyaar:

Do Aur Do Pyaar takes time to get going. The first half of the film feels quite patchy and irregular in contrast to the second half. Ileana D'Cruz's character Nora in particular is unconvincing and one fails to understand her love for Ani. The two don't share any chemistry for one to root for them, unlike Kavya and Vikram, who share a crackling chemistry. The subplot focusing on Kavya's father doesn't create the desired impact. Lastly, the film could do with a little trimming.

Performances in Do Aur Do Pyaar:

Vidya Balan as Kavya is delightful. She brings the right amount of subtle energy that's required for a movie like this.

Pratik Gandhi takes a little while to get into his groove, but once he does, he pretty much nails every scene that he is in.

Ileana D'Cruz as Nora is alright in her role but is let down by the writing.

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Vikram does a fine job. There's an elevator scene in the movie where he displays his acting calibre.

Other supporting actors in the film lend decent support.

Final Verdict of Do Aur Do Pyaar:

Do Aur Do Pyaar is warm and fuzzy, and is made with a lot of love. The film takes time to get its momentum but once it does, it's a pleasant ride.

