Sudhanshu Pandey with his family

Sudhanshu Pandey is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a loyal fan base who root for him ardently. The actor is presently winning the hearts of the audience with his exceptional acting prowess. His character Vanraj Shah is immensely appreciated by the viewers. Apart from television, the actor has been part of many films and is also recognized as a well-known singer. He made his acting debut with the Bollywood film Khiladi 420, following which he appeared in over 45 films. Speaking about his personal life, the actor is married to Mona Pandey and is the father of two sons, Nirvaan and Vivaan Pandey. His social media also has his precious pictures with his family, which are truly a treat for his fans.