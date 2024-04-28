Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan have been in the news ever since their pre-wedding festivities began. From star-studded wedding to lavish mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Arti and Dipak's union caught everyone's attention as it was a grand affair. The couple tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony on April 25 in the presence of their family, friends, and colleagues.

Now, after their marriage, the couple finally made their first public appearance today. Looking at them, lost in love, can leave everyone in awe!

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's first appearance:

A few minutes back, newlywed Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan made their first public appearance after tying the knot. The couple were spotted in the city today (April 28) and were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Decked up in a gorgeous red bandhani saree, Arti opted for a green-printed blouse. Meanwhile, Dipak chose a casual look. As the couple embarked on their new journey, the duo radiated glow as they posed for the paparazzi here.

Watch Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's video here-

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding:

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan have been the talk of the town for a while now. It all started when Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek confirmed the news of her marriage a few months back. The comedian-actor even shared with a publication that Arti's first wedding card will be given to their maternal uncle Govinda.

Speculations about Govinda attending Arti and Dipak's wedding were doing the rounds. Many were skeptical because of Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's family's turbulent relationship. However, forgetting all the differences, Govinda marked his presence at Arti Singh's wedding and surprised everyone. The superstar surprised everyone when he attended the ceremony to bless the newlywed.

Apart from Govinda, several celebrities such as Kapil Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and more attended the wedding.

