5 Steph Curry Records That Are Impossible to Break

In the game where players were judged by their size and dunking strength, Steph Curry came as a new wave where hoopers got to make a name for themselves. Larry Bird was considered one of the best hoopers of all time. But, if we look stat-wise, Steph is the greatest hooper ever.

With his size, would anybody ever think that he would become the only unanimous league MVP ever? He is one of the biggest reasons the Warriors became title contenders. Curry has won 4 rings in years 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

So, let’s look at Steph Curry’s 5 records that are nearly impossible to break.

5. Most three-pointers made in a single regular season

Curry holds the record for the most long-range hits in a single regular season. Curry made an incredible 402 triples during the 2015-16 season, the same year the Dubs set a new regular season record of 73-9.

This is based on the math that accounted for 1,206 of Curry's points throughout the regular season. Interestingly, this achievement also contributes to the Golden State's outstanding win-loss record at the time, which was previously held by the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

4. Most games have nine or more three-pointers

It is not simple to make a three-pointer in the NBA. Aside from the distance between the arc and the hoop, some excellent defenders make any shooter's life difficult for the whole 48 minutes of an NBA game. Curry has had no trouble getting his way throughout his career, and he owns the record for the most games with nine or more three-pointers made in a single game. The Warriors' star presently has 44 games with a total of three-pointers.

3. All-time highest free-throw efficiency

The Warriors player has the NBA record for the most efficient free throw rating in league history, at 90.87%. The closest to this number is Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash, who converted at a 90.43% rate in the charity stripe during his career. This implies that when Curry gets to the free-throw line, he virtually always scores. And with the other records, breaking it will be a difficult task.

2. Consecutive regular season games including at least one 3-pointer

Curry began his campaign to break this record in November 2014, shooting three-pointers in every game for two years. This continued until November 2016, when Golden State's All-Star went 0 for 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers, pushing his total to 157 games. Kyle Korver came the closest to breaking the record, with a 127-game streak.

1. Most three-pointers in NBA history

Before the three-point revolution altered the way basketball was played in the NBA, the shot was rarely a determining factor in a game. However, throughout the years, the long-range shots have proven to be extremely effective, notably by the Warriors after the emergence of Curry and his splash brother, Klay Thompson.

That is why it seems sensible that someone with Curry's talent should hold the NBA record for the most three-pointers made. The All-Star guard, who serves as the primary engine of Golden State's attack, has made the most field goals from beyond the arc in history.

Curry had to overcome Ray Allen's 2,973 three-pointers from his Hall of Fame career. The former Davidson star broke Allen's record on December 14, 2021, against the New York Knicks in front of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd. Till, April 24, 2024, Curry has hit 3,747 threes, the most in NBA.

