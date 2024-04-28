Who Is the First UFC Fighter to TKO Conor McGregor?

Throughout his career, Conor McGregor has displayed himself as possessing a strong chin. Despite taking shots from tough contenders like Nate Diaz or Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Irishman absorbed them and moved forward.

However, this lightweight fighter managed to beat the odds as he knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round at UFC 257. Despite being blitzed by the Dubliner, this American contender emerged victorious.

Dustin Poirier Is the First Fighter to Knock-Out Conor McGregor

American UFC contender Dustin Poirier is considered to be one of the toughest lightweight fighters in the organization. His recent victory against Marlon Vera solidified him as worthy of a title shot against current champion Islam Makhachev.

In his rematch against Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Diamond managed to turn the tide, viciously ending the Irishman via TKO in the eagerly awaited bout.

Conor McGregor entered the fight with sharp strikes that got the better of Dustin Poirier. Although the American contender could counter The Notorious, he found the most success during the second round, where he emerged victorious via a technical knockout.

This rematch was set up on the back of the Irishman, sparking Poirier and emerging victorious via a TKO at UFC 178. Although the aforementioned rematch was a respectful encounter, their initial bout succeeded with staunch hatred.

The Irishman was set to redeem himself in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. However, a leg break during the first round inhibited McGregor from displaying his skills in the octagon.

Conor McGregor’s hiatus has officially ended. He is set to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303, where he is anticipated to make the greatest comeback in the sport's history.

Conor McGregor’s Coach Reveals the Notorious to Be ‘Too Sharp’ Ahead of Chandler Fight

John Kavanagh is well-documented as The Notorious’ long-time head coach. The fighter had witnessed every bit of McGregor’s defeats and victories in the octagon. In an interview with SevereMMA, John did a tell-all interview about the fighter’s state.

The Irishman is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in a much-anticipated fight at UFC 303. This fight is said to decide The Notorious’ future in fighting. Following his brutal loss at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, the Dubliner is expected to redeem himself.

“His technique is sharp as ever,” revealed coach John Kavanagh. McGregor’s mentor does not anticipate the Michael Chandler fight lasting more than two rounds due to the Irishman’s supposed condition ahead of the bout.

“He’s too sharp,” said coach Kavanagh. He also expects the Irishman to attempt a few takedowns against Chandler in the bout. He believes fans underestimate McGregor’s ability to recover as he expressed The Notorious to be in his best condition.

Conor McGregor is anticipated to dominate Michael Chandler in the much-anticipated bout. The Notorious looks for a path of redemption following brutal losses in his previous bouts.