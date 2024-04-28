Parineeti Chopra on her connection with Amar Singh Chamkila co-star Diljit Dosanjh; 'I bonded with him on grounds of spirituality'

Parineeti Chopra is basking in the success of Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali's directorial received lots of love and appreciation and the actors were praised for their performances. In a new interview, Parineeti spoke about her bond with Diljit.

She said that they have bonded over spirituality and also added that Dosanjh is very quiet off-camera.

Parineeti Chopra on Amar Singh Chamkila co-star Diljit Dosanjh

In a new interview with Raj Shamani, Parineeti Chopra spoke fondly of her Amar Singh Chamkila co-star Diljit Dosanjh.

She said, “I bonded with Diljit Dosanjh on grounds of spirituality. He is very quiet off camera and tends to think a lot, that is a similar trait we share.”

Further praising Diljit, Chopra added that the phase of the singer winning hearts shouldn’t change as he is a vibe. "One day we were sitting and talking about how he has now figured out who he is and what the audience wants. His music, film, wardrobe choices and everything in his life are a reflection of that understanding," the actress said.

Parineeti Chopra speaks about success of Amar Singh Chamkila

Reflecting on the roaring success of Amar Singh Chamkila, the 35-year-old actress said that she has chased commerce and projects for the wrong reason, listened to the wrong advice, and signed the wrong films against what the audience wanted of her.

The Ishaqzaade actress further added that she did a lot of films that didn’t suit her because she was listening to a lot of noise. "I have gone through a lot of ups and downs and made a lot of mistakes, but the intentions have been very simple and pure," she shared.

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biopic on the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, Diljit plays the titular role while Parineeti portrays the role of Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. According to reports, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila were shot dead by a group of motorcyclists with AK47s on March 8, 1988. The duo was in Mehsampur, a village in Jalandhar for a concert. At 2 pm, when the couple exited their car at the venue, shots were fired at them.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is currently streaming on Netflix.

