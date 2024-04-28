WATCH: Arijit Singh’s heart-warming reaction after overlooking Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan at his concert wins Internet

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her debut in Bollywood in 2017 with Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Despite her one film, she continues to enjoy a significant amount of stardom amongst Indian fans. Recently, she was seen enjoying the musical concert of Bollywood singer Arijit Singh in Dubai.

The internet was sent into a frenzy when Arijit gave a major shout-out to the actress after he failed to recognize her in the first instance.

Arijit Singh's sweet gesture after he failed to recognize Mahira Khan at Dubai concert

A video from Arijit Singh’s musical concert in Dubai has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the singer can be seen addressing the audience. Amongst his choicest melodies, the singer delighted the audiences with the song, Zaalima from the movie, Raees, and simultaneously surprised the crowd after introducing Mahira Khan who was also sitting amongst the rest of the crowd.

In the video, he said, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have camera there? I have been trying to recognize this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan sitting right in front of me. Think about, I was singing her song Zaalima, and it’s her song and she was singing and standing, and I couldn’t recognize her. I am so sorry. Maam gratitude and thank you so much.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

This sweet gesture of the singer left Mahira Khan visibly overwhelmed and surprised. She acknowledged Arijit’s sweet words with a sweet smile as she greeted him while sitting and also waved at the audience.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the video

Soon after the video was surfaced on the internet, fans couldn’t stop reacting to it. A fan wrote, “Arijit Singh knows how to win hearts; look at the way he recognized and introduced Pakistani diva Mahira Khan at his concert in Dubai Coca Cola Arena” while another fan remarked, “Arijit Singh's gesture of recognition and introduction for Pakistani diva Mahira Khan at his Dubai concert is a beautiful example of bridging cultures and winning hearts through music!”

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan got married to her longtime partner and businessman, Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony on October 1, 2023, in Bhurban, Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu expects 'mutual respect' from paps, admits she is 'being real': 'Sorry but I can’t be Lajvanti'