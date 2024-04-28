The Rock Confirms Drew McIntyre Re-Signing With WWE; Says THIS For The Scottish Psychopath

Drew Mclntyre’s re-signing with the WWE has been speculated for months now. The Scottish Psychopath’s contract was due to end in a month or so, and there was no word from him. It was also earlier reported that McIntyre was unhappy with the WWE management for not keeping him in the loop of the WWE’s merger with UFC, under the TKO group.

However, all those speculations and rumors of him parting ways with the WWE came to rest on Sunday, when one of the Board directors of the TKO group, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson himself announced the re-signing of McIntyre with the WWE. Since The Rock is now a board member, all the important decisions of superstars resigning from the company have his approval too.

So, The Great One himself took to social media to announce Drew McIntyre's re-signing with the WWE. The Rock broke this news to McIntyre by sending a letter wrapped along with a claymore, which McIntyre always portrays during his entrance into WWE.



What Did the Rock Say for Drew McIntyre?

The Rock congratulated Drew McIntyre for his new WWE and told him that he personally wanted to deliver the gift to him, but then he was having his hands on some cheat meals, weeks after WrestleMania 40.

He wrote, “As you’re a man of yours - Congratulations Drew McIntyre on signing your new WWE deal. As we talked about after your WrestleMania match, I know this Scottish Claymore represents everything that you, your family and your country embody. Alba gu bràth ??? As you know, I wanted to personally hand deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Khan, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me.”

Previously, Drew McIntyre could be seen opening the letter and receiving the claymore from a person. He later looks at the camera, and says, “Man of your words,” referring to The Rock.



What Is the New Deal of McIntyre With the WWE?

According to Fightful Select, McIntyre has signed a "multi-year, big money deal" with WWE. PWInsider also confirmed that McIntyre and WWE arrived at the new deal 2-3 days ago and that both sides are satisfied with the result.

It is also being reported that The Scottish Psychopath has signed a three-year deal with the WWE, and if that is the case, then 2027 would also mark his stay in the company for 10 years. McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017 and stayed with WWE NXT for some time before being promoted to the main roster.

It was in 2020 that McIntyre got a major push from the company when he went on to win the Royal Rumble eliminating Brock Lesnar. Then at WrestleMania 36, he beat Brock Lesnar fair and square to win the WWE Universal Championship. But that was in an empty arena, with the novel coronavirus hitting the world.

McIntyre lost the title in a year at the Elimination Chamber when The Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank Contract. Then McIntyre once again won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 beating Seth Rollins, but that was just a five-minute glory as Damian Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank once again, beating McIntyre to snatch the World Heavyweight Championship.

It remains to be seen whether McIntyre gets his hands back on Damian Priest to win the coveted title for the third time in his WWE career.

