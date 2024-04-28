MTV Splitsvilla X5 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. This week's challenge was quite interesting as the Splitsvillians had to perform a challenge with their ex-flames and any contestant from the Jury from the courtroom task. Akriti Negi had to perform with ex-boyfriend Sachin Sharma and her current connection Jashwant Bopanna. The task had an interesting catch. The ex-flame got a chance to open the mischief box and select whether he would want to make their team lose or not. Sachin made a bold choice and mentioned that he would like his team (Akriti-Jashwant) to lose.

Sachin Sharma gets exposed

According to the mischief option, the ex-flame had to make sure that he/she made the team lose the challenge. Despite his/her efforts to make the team lose, if at all they won, the ex-flame had to be unsafe in the dome session. Sachin took up the challenge and tried his best to make his team lose, however, they won. This would result in Sachin Sharma being unsafe in the dome session.

Take a look at the recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Sachin Sharma faced the burnt from other contestants

While the option of making their teams lose was given to all the ex-flames, they preferred being loyal to their teams. However, Sachin was the only one who chose to make Akriti-Jashwant lose in the challenge. After learning about the same, many contestants judged Sharma and stated that what he did wasn't a Roadie behavior. Sachin defended himself stating that he didn't understand the clause properly and in haste, he ticked the wrong option.

Almost all the contestants refused to buy Sachin's clarification. While Akriti and Jashwant are safe in the upcoming dome session, it will be exciting to see if they'll take their revenge on Sharma.

