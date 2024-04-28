Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Gets New Movie; Cast, Expected Plot & More To Know

It was last in 2022 that the Quintessential Quintuplets series released its final movie. While a lot of the fans were expecting. the renewal of a new season, the makers ended the series with a movie. However, it was this week that the series got an all-new surprise outing for the fans. This one happens to be a new film venture. Here is all you need to know about the Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Movie.

Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Movie: Official Announcement

The news comes from the official website and social media of the anime, confirming that a new movie project is underway. To commemorate the 5th anniversary of the series, an announcement was made for the fans of the series. Along with this, a 5th-anniversary video was also released in the public domain. You can check out the new video right here:

What will the movie be about?

The only piece of intel about the plot of the movie is the fact that it will follow the events of the last movie, that is the wedding and Futaro's honeymoon. Amid all the chaos and emotional wreck that takes place at the wedding, Futaro is finally able to understand what his feelings are all about.

From this point forth, the series will catch up with the events that follow. Post the wedding, Futaro will be living in a happy household, running errands, and being a faithful husband. However, chaos is bound to follow this man everywhere is goes. Thus, it will be interesting to see what the next movie has in store for us as it nears its premiere.

Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Movie: Cast and Staff Updates

Here is a list of the cast and staff members credited to be working on the latest project:

Cast:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Futaro Uesugi

Kana Hanazawa as Ichika Nakano

Ayana Taketatsu as Nino Nakano

Miku Ito as Miku Nakano

Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba Nakano

Inori Minase as Itsuki Nakano

Staff:

Supervision: Negi Haruba

Light Novel Author: Hajime Asano

Producer: Junichiro Tanaka

Writer: Keiichiro Ohchi

Animator: Kazuya Shiotsuki

At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

