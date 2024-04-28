Mahadev Betting App Case: Sahil Khan sent to police custody till May 1; actor says, 'sach aayega aap dekh lijiyega'

Bollywood actor Sahil Khan was brought to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app. The actor was on a run and following a 40-hour-long operation, he was detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team.

After this, the actor was presented in Mumbai court where he was ordered to remain in police custody till May 1, 2024.

Sahil Khan reacts to court's decision to send him to Police custody till May 1

Today, on April 28, Bollywood actor Sahil Khan was produced before the Mumbai special court. The court has now sent him into police custody till May 1, 2024. After his appearance, he was captured by the paps.

In a video shared by ANI, surrounded by the officials, he reacted to the decision while speaking to the media. Khan said, “Mujhe Mumbai Police par, desh ke kanoon par pura vishwas hai, sach aayega aap dekh lijiyega (I have full faith in the Mumbai Police, country’s law, and the truth will come out).”

Take a look:

About the Mahadev Betting App case

For the unversed, Sahil Khan has been accused of his association with the Mahadev betting app. A case has been registered at the Matunga police station against 37 people including the Style actor among others accused.

The latest development comes days after actor Sahil’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai High Court, following which the SIT took action. According to HC, the actor was "directly connected with the online betting application.”

A single judge bench of Justice SV Kotwal dismissed the plea, further adding, “The entire operation is illegal. A huge amount is involved. Fictitious bank accounts are created. Different fake SIM cards are used in big numbers. The applicant is directly connected with the App ‘The Lion Book247.”

It all started following a complaint registered by a social activist, Prakash Bankar where an FIR was registered in the Matunga police in November 2023. It was alleged that several web portals were designed for online betting/gambling on cricket, football, tennis, and card games like Teen Patti, etc. According to the FIR, the size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore.

The Style actor was one of the several accused named in the FIR, which was later transferred to the EOW (Economic Offense Wing) for investigation.

