Did GOAT director Venkat Prabhu mock Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie teaser

Director Venkat Prabhu, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film GOAT with Thalapathy Vijay, is making headlines for the wrong reasons.

The star director, who is quite vocal on social media, took to Instagram to repost a reel talking about Tamil cinema’s commercial trailer cuts. In the reel reposted by the director, the content creator talks about how every trailer cut of every commercial Tamil film follows the same template.

In an attempt at humor, the content creator gave his take on how commercial films have the same punch dialogues, with the hero mouthing the same mass words. The only thing different about these trailer cuts is the way the viewer reacts to them, he pointed out.

Reposting the story on his Instagram account, Venkat Prabhu reacted with a few laughing emojis, which did not sit well with netizens.

Venkat Prabhu’s reaction to Karthik’s post mocking commercial films

Minutes after the director's post, fans were quick to point out that Venkat Prabhu was taking a dig at director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his latest Coolie teaser starring superstar Rajinikanth. While many condemned the director, some passed it off as jest.

Venkat Prabhu’s reaction to the criticism

Reacting to the comments against him, Venkat Prabhu wrote on X clarifying his statement. He wrote, “No no no!! It’s about all of us who are doing commercial flick! And what he is saying is kinda true too!!”

Venkat further added in his post, “If we try to give something different from the regular commercial template are the fans ready to accept (thinking emoji)”

Following the director’s reply, some users asked if GOAT would be different from a regular commercial film.

Venkat Prabhu’s tweet about Atlee’s Mersal

In the past as well, Venkat Prabhu was criticized for his tweet about Atlee’s Mersal wherein he referred to the film as an adaptation. Check out the tweet below:

What do you make of Venkat Prabhu’s post on social media? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, check out the title teaser of Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

