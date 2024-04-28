'Darvin Ham is Gone': LeBron James Outburst Over Challenge Leads To NBA Fans Trolling Lakers Coach in Game 4 Against Nuggets

The LA Lakers have finally beaten the Denver Nuggets and ended their losing streak against them. By winning game 4, the LA Lakers also avoided the sweep and will face the Nuggets in their backyard for game 5. The win is seen as pivotal as fans believe that the Lakers can do a miracle. However, more than the win, LeBron James having a frustrating backlash at the Lakers bench is making the rounds, and fans were quick to troll Darvin Ham for not taking the challenge.

The incident happened in the fourth quarter when the LA Lakers were having a comfortable lead in the game. James took a swipe at Kantevious Caldwell-Pope to have the ball and it went out of the bounds.

However, to James' shock, it was given as a Nuggets ball. The King was seen jumping on the floor to convince his coaching staff to take the challenge but to no avail. To add salt to the wound, Jamal Murray scored two points from the same play.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

How did fans react?

Can LA Lakers Make a Miraculous Comeback Against Nuggets?

The comeback can be made but for that to happen, the Lakers will have to play the next three games as their life depends on it. Winning game 4 would have given them a lot of hope going forward in this series and the Lakers fans will want more of this in the next 3 games to make the greatest comeback in the history of NBA playoffs.

LeBron James was the catalyst of the win in game 4 for the Lakers as he scored 30 points, collected 5 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists in 39 minutes on the court. He got tremendous support from Anthony Davis who scored 25 points and collected 23 rebounds and D’Angelo Russell who finally came to the party with a 21-point performance after having a disastrous game 3.

