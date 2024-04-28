BTS hilariously finds its way in Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun; Watch scene from latest episode

BTS was mentioned in a scene of Queen of Tears episode 15 starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. In the latest episode, the secretary of the female lead, who is played by Apink's Yoon Bomi, expresses her love for the K-pop group and how it grew. Queen of Tears has been breaking several records with its high viewership globally. It also broke the record of the hit drama Crash Landing on You. The finale episode will be airing tonight, that is April 28.

BTS mentioned in Queen of Trears episode 15

Queen of Tears episode 15 aired on April 27 and achieved high viewership records. The latest episode explores the female lead(played by Kim Ji Won), Hong Hae In's memory loss. In her journey to find her past, she follows her ex-husband (played by Kim Soo Hyun), Baek Hyun Woo, and sees him with his loving family. Hong Hae In is accompanied by her secretary who is played by Apink's Yoon Bomi.

Hong Hae In's secretary compares her inquisitiveness about her ex-husband to BTS. She mentioned how love always starts with thinking, 'What's this person?' and getting curious. The character mentioned that that is how she became a BTS fan.

More about Queen of Tears

On April 23, tvN announced that the finale episodes of Queen of Tears would start airing 10 minutes earlier than usual timing and would have a longer runtime. The drama will also be airing two special episodes after the finale which will be airing on May 4 and May 5. The actors will be answering fan questions and reading witty comments from fans. The final episode of Queen of Tears is scheduled to air on April 28.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women; and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more.

