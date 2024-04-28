KISS OF LIFE is gearing up for their first fan concert, titled KEY OF FACTORY. The group opened the ticketing for the fans, and the event was sold out in under a minute. Such a massive response by the fans surely proves the group’s growing popularity.

KISS OF sells out their first-ever concert KEY OF FACTORY within a minute

On April 28, 2024, as reported by a South Korean media outlet, KISS OF LIFE had sold out for their first-ever fan concert titled KEY OF FACTORY. As soon as the ticketing for the event was made available to the fans, in under a minute, every seat was completely sold out. The event is scheduled to take place on May 18, 2024, at the Unjeong Green Campus auditorium of Sungshin Women's University in Seoul. This will be the first time for the group to meet their fans on a large scale.

Although they do not belong to a major entertainment agency, the rookie K-pop group has managed to garner immense success right from their debut. The fans and the K-pop community are impressed with the surge of popularity that they receiving. The group will be performing some of their most popular songs during the event. Additionally, the group's most recent comeback was on April 4, 2024, with the single album titled Midas Touch along with the music video for the title track of the same name. It also consists of the B-side track, Nothing.

More about KISS OF LIFE

KISS OF LIFE is comprised of four members, Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. They were formed under S2 Entertainment and made their debut in 2023 with their extended play, Kiss of Life. On July 5, 2023, they made their official debut with the EP release and the music video for the title track, Shhh.

However, the group dropped each member’s solo songs following the album release, starting with Natty's Sugarcoat, released on June 18, 2023. Additionally, solo music videos for Belle's Countdown, Julie's Kitty Cat, and Haneul's Play Love Games were dropped in subsequent days. The group released their second mini-album, Born to Be XX, on November 8, 2023, along with the music video for Bad News. They also released a music video for Nobody Knows on November 14, 2023.

