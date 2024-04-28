New allegations against HYBE have surfaced amid the ongoing feud with ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin, which has shocked the K-pop community. According to reports, HYBE is involved with a cult called Dahn World. However, the company has now responded to the rumors and has stated that they are looking into the matter.

HYBE's involvement with the cult Dahn World

On April 28, 2024, online posts have been circulating posing allegations against HYBE that the company has been involved with the cult Dahn World. Several posts on South Korean blogs are gaining traction, which include theories in the form of evidence suggesting that the company has ties with the organization. Furthermore, the allegations also reveal that the concepts previously used with GFRIEND and LE SSERAFIM showcase the cult’s ideologies.

Dahn World, founded by Lee Seung Heon, promotes the idea that man and God are the same. They worship the goddess of the universe, Mago, which was GFRIEND’s final single before their disbandment. The concept of the album, 回:Walpurgis Night, under which the song was released, refers to a Christian tradition where rituals involving fire are performed to get rid of witches and evil entities. Netizens have also made the connection that Walpurgis Night is a tradition performed on May 1, which is also the date of GFRIEND’s disbandment. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More on HYBE's cult controversy involving LE SSERAFIM and BTS

Moreover, on May 2, 2022, LE SSERAFIM officially made their debut, suggesting cult contributions. The conspiracy further gets deeper when LE SSERAFIM’s concept and name have a direct connection to Old Testament angels, implying that it was a planned event to promote the cult’s beliefs. Moreover, one of LE SSERAFIM’s music videos also contains fire imagery and Kazuha dressed as an angel which suggests the goddess Mago’s depictions have been included in it.

The founder of the cult has also founded the Global Cyber University, and BTS members have previously visited and promoted it. Furthermore, the matter gets extremely complicated as Bang Hi Syuk has also been accused by artists from whom he has been stealing concepts. Moreover, they have accused him and the company of not providing fair compensation. The company has responded to a South Korean media outlet that they are currently looking into the allegations and will provide a statement soon.